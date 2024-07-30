When Does the Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Anime Movie Release?

Hatsune Miku will be appearing in a new film based on the mobile game Colorful Stage! This movie Project Sekai the Movie: The Broken World and the Miku Who Cannot Sing is coming in 2025, and here’s exactly when it will release.

Recommended Videos

Project Sekai the Movie: The Broken World and the Miku Who Cannot Sing will be released in theaters across Japan on Jan. 17, 2025. This movie based on the Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! smartphone game hasn’t yet received a release date for the West.

Given the popularity of Hatsune Miku as a character we expect that there will be a release in the West sometime in 2025, but right now there’s no indication when or if it would happen. Should there be an announcement made regarding the release then this article will be updated to reflect the news.

According to the first synopsis of Project Sekai the Movie: The Broken World and the Miku Who Cannot Sing shared by Crunchyroll News, this film will follow Ichika Hoshino as she stumbles upon a new Hatsune Miku song that hasn’t yet seen the spotlight. She then finds out that this Miku is struggling to share her music with the world, so the pair team up to reach new audiences.

The film has kept a lot under wraps, but we do know that it will be animated by P.A. Works. The script is written by Yoko Yonaiyama while Yuki Akiyama and Masatoshi Tsuji direct the animation.

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! is available everywhere so if you want to get an idea of how this movie could look and feel then now’s your chance to jump in. Furthermore, you can get your first glimpse of the upcoming film thanks to the first trailer that was shared on July 29, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy