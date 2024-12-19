When Does the Next Double XP Weekend in Black Ops 6 Start & End?

Black Ops 6 has been out for nearly two months, meaning gamers have been able to go through everything the game has to offer. However, since Black Ops 6 is a live-service game, there’s more on the horizon. Here’s when the next Double XP Weekend is in Black Ops 6.

What Is Double XP Weekend in Black Ops 6?

Anyone who’s been playing Call of Duty for more than the last couple of months will likely be very familiar with Double XP Weekend. It’s when the powers that be decide it’s a good time to reward players and offer them the opportunity to earn double the amount of XP they would usually earn. Typically, these occur when the developer knows a lot of people are going to be on the game, such as when a big map like Nuketown arrives.

And with the holidays on the horizon, there’s sure to be a surge in the playerbase. After all, some kids have to wait until Christmas to get the game, leading to an influx of so-called “Christmas Noobs.” That means there should be another Double XP Weekend in Black Ops 6 on the way.

When Is the Next Double XP Weekend in Black Ops 6?

Unfortunately, despite it feeling like the perfect time for another in-game XP event, Treyarch has yet to announce the date of the next Double XP Weekend. Not all hope is lost, though. Prior to the last Double XP Weekend, which ran from December 13 to 16, the official Call of Duty social media accounts gave players a three-day notice.

With Christmas week right around the corner, Treyarch may do the same thing, announcing on Christmas Day or the day after that another Double XP Weekend is on the way. That would see it run from December 27 to 30, giving gamers plenty of time to grind while on break from work or school.

How To Make the Most Out of Double XP Weekend

No matter when the next Double XP Weekend is, it’s important to know how to get the most value out of it. For starters, playing small maps allows for objective points to fly. Whether it’s Domination or Kill Confirmed, there are more opportunities to rack up points on a smaller battlefield. Completing the daily challenges is also a great way to earn XP since they’re typically pretty simple.

And that’s when the next Double XP Weekend in Black Ops 6 starts and ends.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

