When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Come Out? (Full Season 5 Release Schedule)

After a much longer-than-expected break, Yellowstone will finally release the second half of Season 5, concluding the season following multiple delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Here’s when the episodes will be arriving.

Yellowstone is set to return on Sunday, November 10th at 8 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on Paramount Network. The return was announced back in July this year and should bring the six remaining episodes of the season. The following episodes should also be available at the same time in subsequent weeks.

Episode Release Date Episode 9 Nov. 10 Episode 10 Nov. 17 Episode 11 Nov. 24 Episode 12 Dec. 1 Episode 13 Dec. 8 Episode 14 Dec. 15

The first half of the fifth season premiered on November 10th, 2022 and finished on January 1st, 2023, covering the first eight episodes of the series. Here’s a full list of the first half’s release dates.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Nov. 10, 2022 Episode 2 Nov. 13, 2022 Episode 3 Nov. 20, 2022 Episode 4 Nov. 27, 2022 Episode 5 Dec. 4, 2022 Episode 6 Dec. 11, 2022 Episode 7 Dec. 18, 2022 Episode 8 Jan. 1, 2023

Production for the fifth season of Yellowstone was halted multiple times not only because of the strikes mentioned above, but also due to changes in their creative direction and, most notably, negotiations with one of the show’s main stars Kevin Costner.

Earlier this year, Costner made his departure from the show public via Instagram, meaning he will no longer be returning for his role of John Dutton. It’s still unclear how the production deal with his Costner’s departure within the show, especially with his looming conflict with Jamie being one of the highlights of the story. His character might be killed offscreen, but we can’t be exactly sure of what’s to come.

This is also stated to be the series’ final season, but according to reports, a sixth season might already be in the works. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but with the increasing hype surrounding the release of the second half of Yellowstone Season 5, this isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock.

