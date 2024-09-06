Image Credit: Bethesda
Beth and Rip in Yellowstone.
When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Come Out? (Full Season 5 Release Schedule)

Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 08:52 pm

After a much longer-than-expected break, Yellowstone will finally release the second half of Season 5, concluding the season following multiple delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Here’s when the episodes will be arriving.

Yellowstone Full Season 5 Release Date

Yellowstone is set to return on Sunday, November 10th at 8 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on Paramount Network. The return was announced back in July this year and should bring the six remaining episodes of the season. The following episodes should also be available at the same time in subsequent weeks.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 9Nov. 10
Episode 10Nov. 17
Episode 11Nov. 24
Episode 12Dec. 1
Episode 13Dec. 8
Episode 14Dec. 15

The first half of the fifth season premiered on November 10th, 2022 and finished on January 1st, 2023, covering the first eight episodes of the series. Here’s a full list of the first half’s release dates.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1Nov. 10, 2022
Episode 2Nov. 13, 2022
Episode 3Nov. 20, 2022
Episode 4Nov. 27, 2022
Episode 5Dec. 4, 2022
Episode 6Dec. 11, 2022
Episode 7Dec. 18, 2022
Episode 8Jan. 1, 2023

Production for the fifth season of Yellowstone was halted multiple times not only because of the strikes mentioned above, but also due to changes in their creative direction and, most notably, negotiations with one of the show’s main stars Kevin Costner.

Image via Paramount

Earlier this year, Costner made his departure from the show public via Instagram, meaning he will no longer be returning for his role of John Dutton. It’s still unclear how the production deal with his Costner’s departure within the show, especially with his looming conflict with Jamie being one of the highlights of the story. His character might be killed offscreen, but we can’t be exactly sure of what’s to come.

This is also stated to be the series’ final season, but according to reports, a sixth season might already be in the works. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but with the increasing hype surrounding the release of the second half of Yellowstone Season 5, this isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock.

Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.