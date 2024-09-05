One of CBS’ biggest midseason premieres in 2024 was Tracker, which debuted immediately after the network’s broadcast of the Super Bowl in February. After being officially renewed by CBS in March 2024, here is when audiences can expect Tracker Season 2 to premiere.

When Does Tracker Season 2 Come Out?

In July 2024, CBS formally announced that Tracker Season 2 would launch on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT. The second season of Tracker began principal photography in July prior to the season premiere date announcement and is currently scheduled to wrap in April 2025. It is currently unknown how many episodes will be included in Tracker Season 2; as a midseason replacement, the first season of Tracker ran for a total of 13 episodes before concluding in May 2024.

Most of the principal cast of Tracker Season 1 is expected to return to reprise their roles for Season 2, including star and executive producer Justin Hartley, who plays protagonist Colter Shaw. CBS made the early decision to renew Tracker for a second season after its premiere episode received a reported 30 million viewers across all platforms and significantly improved viewership in its Sunday night time slot. In its inaugural season, Tracker not only maintained its viewership moment but stood as the most popular new series since the debut of Young Sheldon in 2017.

What Is Tracker About?

Based on the 2019 novel The Never Game by author Jeffrey Deaver, Tracker follows survivalist Colter Shaw who travels the country to help local law enforcement agencies and private citizens for money. As Colter makes his living and solitary nomadic lifestyle by lending his expertise, he must reconcile his tumultuous relationship with his family. Though Colter often keeps his personal life separate from his work, this changes towards the end of the first season as one assignment hits especially close to home, setting the stage for Tracker Season 2.

