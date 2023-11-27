Urban fantasy RPG Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is HoYoverse’s next gacha title with flashy combat and exotic characters, and thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long until it comes out for PC and consoles.

When Does Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Come Out for PC & Consoles?

HoYoverse has yet to announce the exact release date, but it’s speculated that Zenless Zone Zero will come out sometime in late 2024. The anime title plans to debut on PC, mobile devices, and consoles, but it’s unclear at this time which consoles will be able to run ZZZ.

When the upcoming installment was revealed in 2022, fans had speculated ZZZ wouldn’t launch until after Honkai: Star Rail – most theorizing an early to mid-2024 release. To that same point, it seems HoYoverse is treating ZZZ similarly to Star Rail, from its promotional campaigns, beta tests, and slow pacing of gameplay details shown to fans. Players have caught onto this and theorized more game-related information and release details will arrive in bulk throughout 2024.

“It’s basically going through the same phase [Honkai: Star Rail] went through in 2022,” explained a Redditor. “Very little news, very little promotions, most likely is still being developed and polished. I’m going to guess we’ll see more news about it when 2024 hits.”

Another user had a similar take, stating that HoYoverse will “probably wait a while to release [ZZZ] so that the [Honkai: Star Rail] audience isn’t split with their other new game. They’re making more than enough money that they can let this one bake in the oven.”

All you can do now is wait for HoYoverse to drop the beans about the release date for Zenless Zone Zero for PC and consoles. Luckily, 2024 seems like a promising year, so we won’t have to wait long.

What Is Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) About?

According to its official webpage, Zenless Zone Zero follows the last remaining humans in the post-apocalyptic futuristic city of New Eridu. Humanity faces annihilation by supernatural phenomena known as Hollows, which create dimensions where monsters called Ethereal cause trouble. It’s up to you, a Proxy who can navigate people through Hollows, to recruit and fight back the Ethereal.

ZZZ will feature dungeons with roguelike mechanics, a charming cast of characters that HoYoverse is known for, and an action-styled combat system with flashy attacks. It’s about what you’d expect from Genshin Impact or Honaki: Star Rail, but leaning heavily into roguelike gameplay mechanisms to spice up exploration and challenges. We’re still ways off from getting our hands on ZZZ, so we’ll know more about it once HoYoverse releases new info.