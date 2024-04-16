Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 11:33 pm

Developed by Farlight and Lilith Games, AFK Journey is a team-building gacha RPG with rotating banners and new characters entering the roster each month. If you’re wondering when the next AFK Journey banner is due, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Next AFK Journey Banner Start Date

There’s no confirmation on when we’ll get the next rate-up banner in AFK Journey just yet, but based on the game’s rotation schedule so far, we can speculate. It’s very likely that we’ll get the next AFK Journey banner in early May, around May 10.

When the game first released on March 27, we got Vala on the featured rate-up banner. This lasted for about three weeks, until Florabelle replaced her as the new rate-up character on April 15. Florabelle is also set to be the rate-up character for 24 days, which means that we should immediately get a replacement once her time is up on the banner.

Who Is the Next Rate-Up Character?

At the time of writing, we don’t yet know who will replace Florabelle in the next rate-up banner, but we’ll update this section as soon as there’s more info.

Current AFK Journey Banner

Right now, players can spend their Diamonds pulling for Florabelle. She’s a Warrior character who can also provide support to the party, and her kit revolves around summoning different types of minions to the battlefield. She’s not necessarily a must-have in my opinion, and if you’ve already got a solid team or party composition set up, you can probably skip this one.

Post Tag:
AFK Journey
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Should You Pull for Florabelle in AFK Journey? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Pull for Florabelle in AFK Journey? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Does Smite 2 Have Crossplay? Answered
Smite 2 Ascension Pass Characters
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Smite 2 Have Crossplay? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Where Can I Stream Go, Go, Loser Ranger?
The Dragon Keepers use their secret weapon in Go Go Loser Ranger
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Where Can I Stream Go, Go, Loser Ranger?
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Should You Pull for Florabelle in AFK Journey? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Pull for Florabelle in AFK Journey? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Does Smite 2 Have Crossplay? Answered
Smite 2 Ascension Pass Characters
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Smite 2 Have Crossplay? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Where Can I Stream Go, Go, Loser Ranger?
The Dragon Keepers use their secret weapon in Go Go Loser Ranger
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Where Can I Stream Go, Go, Loser Ranger?
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 15, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].