When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?

Developed by Farlight and Lilith Games, AFK Journey is a team-building gacha RPG with rotating banners and new characters entering the roster each month. If you’re wondering when the next AFK Journey banner is due, here’s everything you need to know.

There’s no confirmation on when we’ll get the next rate-up banner in AFK Journey just yet, but based on the game’s rotation schedule so far, we can speculate. It’s very likely that we’ll get the next AFK Journey banner in early May, around May 10.

When the game first released on March 27, we got Vala on the featured rate-up banner. This lasted for about three weeks, until Florabelle replaced her as the new rate-up character on April 15. Florabelle is also set to be the rate-up character for 24 days, which means that we should immediately get a replacement once her time is up on the banner.

Who Is the Next Rate-Up Character?

At the time of writing, we don’t yet know who will replace Florabelle in the next rate-up banner, but we’ll update this section as soon as there’s more info.

Current AFK Journey Banner

Right now, players can spend their Diamonds pulling for Florabelle. She’s a Warrior character who can also provide support to the party, and her kit revolves around summoning different types of minions to the battlefield. She’s not necessarily a must-have in my opinion, and if you’ve already got a solid team or party composition set up, you can probably skip this one.

