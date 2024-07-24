When Will Deadpool & Wolverine Be Streaming?

One of Marvel’s most highly anticipated films in recent history, we all want to watch Deadpool & Wolverine and for some streaming the movie at home is the most convenient way to do that. As the threequel arrives in theaters, here’s what we know about its streaming plans.

When Can I Stream Deadpool & Wolverine?

Right now there is no confirmed streaming release date for Deadpool & Wolverine, but it is expected to be released before the year is over. When it does land on streaming it should be available to watch with a subscription via Disney Plus.

While movies continue to see shorter downtime between cinemas and streaming releases, Marvel Studios has consistently added MCU films to the Disney Plus streaming service at around the same pace. Typically the wait is around three months from its theatrical debut. That means we would expect Deadpool & Wolverine to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in late October or early November.

For those more eager to enjoy the movie at home the digital release of the film should come around a month before its Disney Plus debut, so that means you may be able to purchase Deadpool & Wolverine on iTunes and other movie storefronts sometime in late September or October. Of course, these timeframes are just speculation right now, there has been no official announcement.

Disney Plus seems like the logical place to home Deadpool & Wolverine after Disney’s acquisition of Fox as it already has both of the previous Deadpool films available to stream. Furthermore, now that it has been folded into the MCU, there should be no confusion about having the film series alongside the mainstream Marvel Studios movies.

Once we have more information on exactly when Deadpool & Wolverine will be streaming this article will be updated to reflect that. In the meantime, you can catch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters starting July 26.

