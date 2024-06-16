Where Is House of the Dragon Season 2 Streaming?

House of the Dragon is finally making its highly anticipated return which won’t only reveal the next chapter of this story to fans, but also bring in new eyes. Whether you’re a new or returning fan, here’s where to stream House of the Dragon.

Where is House of the Dragon Streaming?

House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max starting June 16, 2024. The HBO series is also available via Binge in Australia and could be accessible through other services in regions that do not have access to Max.

You’ll need a subscription to watch House of the Dragon on Max, and with eight episodes set to arrive weekly, you’re probably going to need to maintain that commitment for a few months. If you’re already a Prime Video subscriber you can get a Max subscription through your current account for an extra $9.99 a month. Although this is no cheaper than subscribing directly through Max, it can be a handy way to get all of the content in one place.

Once the season has aired it will be available to watch in several other places just as the first season is now. These include YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play Movies, however, you’ll need to purchase each episode or the whole season separately to enjoy the show this way, so it could be more cost-effective to wait until the season has finished and then subscribe to Max for one month to binge the whole thing.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will again bring the events of George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood to the screen. The series will pick up right after its initial run ended. However you choose to enjoy it, you’ll get your first taste of House of the Dragon Season 2 at 9 pm ET on June 16 so get ready to hop back into a mythical world of dragons and deception.

