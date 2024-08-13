Where To Stream Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty is already an animated show, but finally, the series is truly getting the anime treatment. Rick and Morty: The Anime looks to be something unique but just as zany as the original series. Here’s exactly where you need to go so that you can stream it.

How To Stream Rick And Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be available to stream on Max when it arrives on Aug. 16, 2024, in the United States. If you don’t have access to Max in your location then we suggest checking the streamer that typically hosts Rick and Morty content as that will likely be the place.

There will be 10 episodes in the first season of Rick and Morty: The Anime and they are expected to arrive weekly. So fans can look forward to much more animated comedy as 2024 continues. There will be both an English and Japanese version of the anime with the latter premiering days after its English counterpart.

While it will differ from the original Rick and Morty anime short films that arrived in 2020 and 2021, this upcoming show will not be connected to the mainline universe, so don’t worry about it spoiling the ongoing story, and expect some of the craziest moments for these characters yet.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will have a different cast than what fans of the original show will remember. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given the major differences between the two series. Don’t panic, despite the new voices and tone shift, these should still be the characters that fans know and love.

The wait is almost over so don’t forget to mark down Aug. 16 on your calendars and get ready to jump to Max and stream the series the second that it’s available.

