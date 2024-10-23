Yakuza TV show free live streams: Where to watch Like A Dragon live-action adaption

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is set to release this Friday, October 25, and we have everything you need to know about where to watch the upcoming live-action adaptation of the video game!
For those of you who are unaware of what the video game is about, Like a Dragon follows Kazuma Kiryu, portrayed by Ryoma Takeuchi, as he throws himself into the underworld to protect his childhood friends who he grew up with in an orphanage.
“Like a Dragon: Yakuza is a crime-suspense-action series as well as a live-action adaptation with an original story based on SEGA’s global hit game franchise, Yakuza: Like a Dragon,” reads the synopsis for the upcoming series. “The story is set in Kamurochō and tells the story of the main character, Kazuma Kiryu, and his growth through an original screenplay. The series is directed by the critically acclaimed Masaharu Take and features Ryoma Takeuchi as the lead character, Kazuma Kiryu. Spanning across 1995 and 2005, the series follows the lives of childhood friends, and the repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity.”
Where Can I Watch Like A Dragon: Yakuza?
Fans can watch Like a Dragon: Yakuza on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. The new live-action adaption is set to release a six-part series in two installments. The first three episodes will be available on Friday, October 25, and the last three will be available on Friday, November 1. The series will also be released in Japan on those same dates.
Was Like a Dragon: Yakuza Also Made Into a Movie?
Yes, the video game was originally made into a movie back in 2007, but season one of Like a Dragon: Yakuza is said to be entirely different from the film. The movie follows the story of the first Yakuza game, whereas the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series will dive deeper into other characters displayed in the universe.
Official Cast List for Like A Dragon: Yakuza
- Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu
- Kento Kaku as Akira Nishikiyama (AKA Nishiki)
- Munetaka Aoki as Goro Majima
- Toshiaki Karasawa as Shintaro Kazama
- Yuumi Kawai as Yumi Sawamura
- Saki Takaoka as Reina
- Kōichi Satō as Daigo Sasaki
- Misato Morita as Aiko
- Masaya Katō as Dojima
- Hinano Nakayama as Miho
- Ryûdô Uzaki as Goda
- Subaru Shibutani as Detective Date
- Tomoya Maeno as The Florist of Sai
Published: Oct 23, 2024 07:40 am