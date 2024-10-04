Where to Watch Salem’s Lot Movie Based on Stephen King’s Vampire Book

The film adaption of Stephen King’s 1975 blood-sucking novel Salem’s Lot is underway, just in time for spooky season.

Fans can expect to stream the horror film straight from their couch on Max on Thursday, October 3.

The trailer of the horror film, which dropped on Thursday, September 12, has prepared fans for a wild ride as writer Ben Mears, portrayed by Lewis Pullman, returns to his childhood home to gain inspiration for his new book, only to realize that civilians from his hometown have turned into vampires.

Along with Pullman, the film also features Makenzie Leigh who plays Ben’s love interest, Susan Norton, Bill Camp, who portrays a high school teacher, Pilou Asbæk, Alfre Woodard, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, and John Benjamin Hickey.

The Max original film isn’t the novel’s first adaption. It was previously made into a miniseries that debuted in 1979 on CBS. Following the miniseries, Warner Brothers released a feature film sequel titled A Return to Salem’s Lot in 1987.

The 1987 sequel will be available to watch on the streaming platform on Tuesday, October 1, just two days before the new film’s release.

Salem’s Lot first premiered on Wednesday, September 25, at Beyond Fest, and many fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the beloved novel-adapted film.

“Very happy to report SALEM’S LOT is a fun crowd-pleaser with a banger of a third act that tore the ROOF off Beyond Fest’s opening night. David Zaslav left money on the table by sending this straight to MAX,” one fan shared on X.

“Finally saw Salem’s Lot remake – very strange if you’re used to the slow burn New England original, or the book which is the scariest I ever read. I guess 2024 means add humor to everything? Crowd seemed to like it just felt like a weird cover song to me,” another user wrote.

So, is Salem’s Lot a vampire lover’s dream, or did the film suck all of the fun out of it? I guess you’ll have to see for yourself on October 3 only on Max!

