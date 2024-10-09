Where to Watch Teacup Season 1 Show Based on Robert McCammon’s Horror Novel Stinger

Teacup, the horror series adaption of Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel Stinger, is set to release Thursday, October 10 only on Peacock.

Recommended Videos

Teacup follows a group of neighbors who live on a rural farm in Georgia and must put their differences aside to face a mysterious, deadly threat to their society.

The first exclusive sneak peek of the bone-chilling horror series debuted at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 25. James Wan, owner of production company Atomic Monster sat down with Teacup showrunner and executive producer Ian McCulloch and cast members Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer to give fans the first look.

The series will also feature Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Émilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux.

“After reading Robert McCammon’s book Stinger, the entire team at Atomic Monster felt a spark,” Wan said about the series in a statement. “The story had all the ingredients for a captivating series and Ian McCulloch had a vision to bring it to life in a fresh way that was both startling and darkly atmospheric, but filled with a rich sense of humanity – often lacking in edgy narratives.”

If you’re looking for a series that precisely follows the storyline of the novel, you might be in the wrong place. McCulloch told Entertainment Weekly that the original Peacock series “changes 90% of the book.”

“It’s a very different version,” McCulloch said. “The book’s a very big book. It’s got a lot of set pieces, a lot of characters. What I wanted to do was take all that away and keep the ideas of the book.”

The Yellowstone producer added, “I wanted to make something where even if you read the book, you don’t know what’s gonna happen. Part of that was making a minimalist story. It was a maximalist piece of fiction. I made it very grounded. Instead of a town, it’s three families, instead of a large area it’s one secluded farm.”

The horror series will debut on Peacock on October 10 with two episodes followed by two more each week until October 31.



The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy