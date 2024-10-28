Where To Watch the Yellowstone TV Show

Yellowstone is in its final season, and the popular Taylor Sheridan show has had a great run. If you’ve never seen Yellowstone but are finally giving in to that friend who tells you it’s the greatest thing ever, don’t worry, these are all the ways you can watch it.

How to Watch Yellowstone on TV

New episodes of Yellowstone air on the Paramount Network, which is available on most cable packages. It’s also included in many television streaming packages, including Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. The Paramount Network is also available on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Things tend to escalate fast when it comes to the Duttons, so staying up to date every week is a good plan. And even with Yellowstone drawing to a close and star Kevin Costner leaving to film Horizon: An American Saga, there are plenty of new storylines.

Which Streaming Service Has Yellowstone?

The logical assumption would be that Paramount Plus has all episodes of Yellowstone, but that’s not accurate. To stream the show from the very beginning, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock. Peacock offers various subscription tiers, with the option that includes commercials being one of the most affordable of all streaming services.

In addition to Yellowstone, Peacock offers a lot of content. Both Twisted Metal and the TV version of Ted can be found there. If you like sports, the service hosts a lot of soccer and college football. Finally, WWE fans can get every Premium Live Event of the year live on Peacock. If you live outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can get you access to Peacock or you can use JustWatch to find out which service Yellowstone is on in your country.

After Costner announced his departure from Yellowstone after a prolonged contract negotiation, Sheridan announced that Season 5 would be split into two halves, with the second half beginning November 10, 2024.

If love the Yellowstone world and want more of it, you can expect more spinoffs. In fact, there’s already one to watch. When you get caught up with Yellowstone, catch 1923. The prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

