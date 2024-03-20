Category:
Where Was Netflix’s The Gentlemen Series Filmed

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024
Susie and Eddie stand together in a warehouse

The Netflix original crime comedy The Gentlemen captures all the madcap energy and humor that popular filmmaker Guy Ritchie is known for. Here is where The Gentlemen was filmed, both with its impressive country house and gritty urban settings.

Where Netflix’s The Gentlemen Was Filmed

The Duke in The Gentlemen. This image is part of an article about where was Netflix's The Gentlemen series filmed.

Connected to the 2019 movie of the same name, The Gentlemen follows a former military officer named Eddie Horniman, who suddenly inherits his father’s sprawling estate, only to discover that it has links to organized crime syndicates in the United Kingdom. As Eddie acclimates to his new role, he is drawn deeper and deeper into the shadowy criminal underworld and its memorable cast of characters around England.

Much of the filming for The Gentlemen took place in Longcross Studios and West London Film Studios, two major studios within London. Additional on-location shooting in London took place at the Tate Modern art gallery and Princess Victoria pub, with exteriors in the districts of Islington and Hackney also filmed. Principal photography on The Gentlemen took place from November 2022 to June 2023, including two filming locations in counties outside of London to capture the scenic English countryside and historic mansions.

Eddie’s impressive family home was filmed at Badminton House, an actual country home in the English county of Gloucestershire and the namesake of the sport of badminton, where it was popularized in the late 19th century. The village of Stoke Poges, in the English county of Buckinghamshire, had its historic Stoke Court used to double for the prison in the series. The mansion of prolific money launderer character Chucky Kubra also used a property in Stoke Poges as a filming location. Should The Gentlemen get a second season, it’ll be interesting to see where the action and filming go next.

And that’s where The Gentlemen series was filmed.

The Gentlemen is streaming now on Netflix.

Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.