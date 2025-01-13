Whether Helping or Not, the Royal Family’s Response to LA Wildfires Sparks Controversy

There’s been a lot of discussion over the last few years about what exactly the role of the British royal family is. Are they celebrities? Are they diplomats? Should they show up when a natural disaster takes place, or are they just feeding their own egos when they do so?

The most recent round of this debate concerns Prince Harry and his American actress wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down as full-time royals in 2020 and left Britain for California. They came out to support victims of the LA wildfires as the blaze continued to rage. On January 10, they distributed food and contributed donations to victims of the Eaton fire. They also notably didn’t publicize this. But it’s caught the attention of people anyway, and they’re not impressed.

Actress Justine Bateman wrote on her X, formerly known as Twitter, account yesterday: “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

However, fans of the couple came out to defend them. “Why does someone trying to help have to be judged so harshly. Simply can’t win. This is a sad commentary on our country. Reach out and quit judging. Justine, you can do better,” read one comment. “Where she was born and raised? Those are her classmates, her teachers, her bus drivers, her grocery store clerks, her doctors, her family dentist. That is where she grew up? Is it bc you feel embarrassed you weren’t out there doing the same?” another person wrote.

And it’s worth pointing out that Pasadena mayor Victor Gordo welcomed the royal couple. “It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” he told FOX 11. He went on to say (via People) that Harry and Meghan were “just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors” and that they had been serving food anonymously while wearing masks. They have reportedly also opened up their own home to friends fleeing the fires, and are making donations via their Archewell Foundation.

While Harry and Meghan are certainly not above criticism, as they are two immensely rich and powerful people, it does often seem like condemnation of the pair comes from a particular hatred for Meghan especially. As a Black woman who dared to marry into the British royal family, she faced endless trolling and hatred in the first years of her marriage. In fact, that was a factor in Harry and Meghan stepping down from the royal family in the first place. And sometimes it seems like she cannot win no matter what she does.

For example, Meghan was slammed by another Meghan, Meghan McCain, as she prepared to release her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan (it’s now been postponed). Sure, the show seemed like a vanity project, but it really seemed to enrage McCain. She said in an X post that Meghan was “tone deaf” for releasing a new show, because, “there have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries,” and “we are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now.”

Well, now the country is at an even higher level of rage, uncertainty, and intensity, with a reported 16 people dead in the LA wildfires. McCain suggested in her post that Meghan “do something to help people instead of your ego” – but she seems to be trying to do that only to get criticized again. The controversy around her and her husband is likely to continue for long after the wildfires are brought under control.

