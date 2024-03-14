Which Shell Should You Hand Over in FF7 Rebirth? (Rendezvous Quest Guide)

As you play through Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll inevitably take on a bunch of side quests, some of which may require you to make key decisions that could affect the kinds of rewards you get. If you’re wondering which shell to hand over in the Rendezvous quest in FF7 Rebirth, here’s what you need to know.

How to Start Rendezvous in FF7 Rebirth

First things first, the Rendezvous side quest in FF7 Rebirth can be started once you reach chapter 7. Check the noticeboard in Costa Del Sol, or speak with the fashionistas on the beach to accept the quest and start it.

The first half of the quest is pretty straightforward, though it does require you to replay the Run Wild and Pirate Ship mini-games in order to progress. After completing both mini-games, speak with Yorda to get some chocobo accessories, then ride the rented chocobos to Clamshell Beach for your next objective. This is where you need to make a somewhat important decision.

Which Shell to Hand Over in FF7 Rebirth: Rendezvous

While on Clamshell Beach, use the chocobo to sniff out items. You’ll probably find a lot of Gil while you’re looking, but your goal is to acquire three different shells: Scallop Shell, Conch Shell, and Gigantopod Shell. After finding all three of them, talk to Yorda again and you’ll have the option of giving her one shell.

If you want to earn relationship points with Aerith, give Yorda the Gigantopod Shell. In addition to those relationship points, you’ll also get the following:

The Art of Swordplay Vol. 2 Manuscript

10 Party experience points

Character experience points

If you give Yorda either the Scallop or Conch Shells, you’ll still get the above rewards, sans the relationship points with Aerith. Depending on who you’re trying to go for with the Gold Saucer date, you may want to deepen your relationship with Aerith, or avoid that if you’re going for someone else.

Hopefully that clears up the question of which shell you should hand over in FF7 Rebirth.