Who Is Demolition Man? New LEGO Marvel Avengers Show on Disney+ Features Iconic Yet Obscure Legend

Disney+ is gearing up to release its new Marvel Avengers animated special about Demolition Man, and we are here to give you the inside scoop on just exactly who this superhero is and where he came from. Some people tend to mistake Demolition Man for Wolverine because their helmets are quite similar, but Demolition Man is simply one of a kind.

So the story goes, Dennis Dunphy, also known as Demolition Man, was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. As a young man, he looked up to superheroes. He played football in college, where he hoped to be recruited as a professional someday, but ultimately never got to live that dream.

One day, Dunphy is approached by agent Karl Malus of Power Broker Inc., who offered him the chance to undergo a process to increase his physical strength. Hoping this would leverage his chances at becoming a professional football player, he went ahead with the process only to find himself too strong to compete against regular athletes.

He was later offered a spot in the Unlimited Class Wrestling Federation, where he became known as Demolition Dunphy. The process gave him superhuman strength, lifting to 15 tons, along with endurance and durability. Unfortunately, he also has a history of cardiac problems linked to severe physical exertion.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition is set to follow Demolition Man, along with several other superheroes in the Marvel Universe, including The Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. It is the tenth chapter in the LEGO Marvel Avengers partnership.

You will have to watch the special on Disney+ to find out more about what this superhero is all about!

When Will LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition premiere?

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, October 18. Ahead of the premiere, fans can catch up on LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, which was released back in October 2023 on the streaming platform.

