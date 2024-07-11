Who Is Sam M On The Bachelorette Season 21? Explained

A new season of The Bachelorette has begun and with it comes a whole new cast of men that are looking for love. Some of those contestants already seem to be pretty notable with one them being Sam M. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who Is Sam M On The Bachelorette Season 21?

Sam M is a 27-year-old man who likes “reckless love.” When he gets into a relationship, he fully commits to it and is ready for both the euphoric highs and the devastating lows. He’s a man who wants to feel something in a relationship, even if he gets hurt by it, as long as he feels something in the end. That happened in his previous relationship wherein he dated and got engaged to a childhood friend he met in middle school. She cheated on him and he got hurt because of it, but that hasn’t stopped him trying to find someone to fall in love with. As of the beginning of the season, Sam M has been single for around a year and is ready to dive back into the dating game.

He’s a general contractor in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and loves being able to build homes for other people. His ultimate goal, besides falling in love, is to become a father, and his southern charm does help him get the ladies. The Bachelorette of the season, Jenn, already has fallen for his southern charms, thinking that he’s “a hottie.” She said that she felt a genuine connection with him and that Sam M makes her feel excited, with most of the premiere focusing on her time with him.

Based on all of that, Sam M is off to a pretty good start for this season of The Bachelorette. By the end of the premiere, he was gifted with the first impression rose, which is notable because of how many contestants there are this season. Whether or not he’ll go far is up in the air, but that’s everything you need to know about Sam M from season 21 of The Bachelorette!

