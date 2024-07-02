If you have been playing The First Descendant, then you may have heard a familiar voice and be trying to figure out who Ajax’s voice actor is. You are more than likely correct if you have a sneaking suspicion that you have heard this talented voice actor before.

Who is the Ajax voice actor in The First Descendant?

Ajax’s voice actor is none other than the mighty Doug Cockle, who has been immortalized in the minds of gamers as Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series. Ajax is one of the starter Descendants in the game, and because of his badass design, a lot of people are picking him.

According to Doug Cockle’s Spotlight, he worked on the recordings for The First Descendant back in 2022. He has done a huge amount of voice work in the industry, appearing in Dying Light 2, Iron Harvest, Eurotruck Simulator, Monster Hunter World, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Division, and a personal favorite of mine, Victor Vran.

So, yes, you were correct, and you most likely did know exactly who it was who was voicing Ajax, you may have just struggled a little bit to put a name to it.

The First Descendant is available now.

