Who Is the New HOH on Big Brother 26? Answered

Many countries have their own spin on Big Brother, and the US version of the show features a Head of the Household role, where one contestant gets to make the big choices. That role also includes choosing who’s up for eviction, but just who is the new HOH on Big Brother 26? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Who Is Big Brother 26’s Current HOH?

Big Brother 26’s HOH is, at the time of writing, Makensy Manbeck. The title was hotly contested, and it came down to a battle between Cam, Kimo, Makensy, and Rubina (via BB Network). But after the tweezer-based Tiny HOH competition was done, Makensy emerged victorious as Head of the Household.

Hurrah! Makensy isn’t the biggest backstabber in Big Brother history, so her role as HOH has been completely tranquil, with no surprises at all. I’m kidding, of course; her new power to choose who’s up for eviction caused quite a stir, and it made several of the housemates a little nervous. We watched Cam being pally with Kimo before telling BB, “I wanna take this information to Makensy so Kimo can be the target and we can get him up and out of here this week.” Ouch.

Related: Who Is Ainsley The AI From Big Brother Season 26? Explained

So, who did Makensy as the new HOH pick for eviction? Though she gave a little speech about how the remaining housemates were “An impeccable group of five people.” she ultimately selected Kimo and Rubina. She didn’t explain her reasoning to the housemates, and the episode closed with Kimo talking about the importance of winning the Power of Veto.

The answer, then, to who the new HOH on Big Brother 26 is that it’s Makensy, and she’s used that power to pick Kimo and Rubina as the next eviction nominees.

Big Brother airs new episodes on CBS.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy