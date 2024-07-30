Who Plays Welshpool in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine is filled with variants, especially for the Merc with a Mouth himself. Among these variants is a proud Welsh Deadpool, and for those who are dying to know, here’s exactly who plays Welshpool in the movie.

Recommended Videos

Who Is Welshpool in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Image via Ryan Reynolds X

Wrexham A.F.C striker Paul Mullin plays the Welsh Deadpool, or Welshpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. Even those who aren’t into football, fans of Ryan Reynolds’s work may recognize him as the star player in the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

It shouldn’t be a big shock that Reynolds chose to include some Welsh representation in the threequel, or that it would be a member of Wrexham Football Club given the A-lister is a part owner of the team. In fact, in the latest season of the documentary Reynolds and team co-owner Rob Mcelhenney offered the players assistance to build their brands outside of football. It’s safe to say that an appearance in Deadpool is a great way for Mullin to do just that.

This is Mullin’s first movie appearance, but who knows? It could be the start of a nice side career for the incredible footballer.

It shouldn’t be too hard to pick out which variant is Welshpool given that the character has a giant Welsh flag spanning across his chest. If you’ve seen the film you’ve surely picked him out among the other variants, and there’s a lot of them.

Some of the other variants in the film include Lady Deadpool, Canadapool, Babypool, Cowboypool, Headpool, Kidpool, and a lot more. Similarly to Welshpool, these characters all have their own actors that you’d know from other projects, and some of them are the most famous contributors to the movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to see in theaters around the world right now. Similarly, Welcome to Wrexham can now be streamed on Disney Plus.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy