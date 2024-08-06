Why Did Valentina Leave Too Hot to Handle? Explained

Too Hot to Handle‘s Valentina Rueda Velez arrived during Episode 4 of Season 6, but then exited the show just four episodes later. So, what happened to make her leave? Just why did Valentina leave Too Hot to Handle? Here’s the explanation.

Why Did Valentina Leave Too Hot to Handle Season 6?

Valentina left Too Hot to Handle due to personal reasons. Halfway through Episode 8, viewers were given a message that said as much, and she was absent from the remainder of the season. However, neither Netflix nor Valentina has explained more beyond “personal reasons.”

Valentina was brought into shake things up, as is the case with most of the later entrants to the retreat. And she quickly endeared herself, to the point that some of the contestants missed her when she was gone.

But there was nothing that indicated Valentina was removed from Too Hot to Handle against her will or given the boot by Netflix. People sometimes leave reality TV shows mid-season, as with the case when Cat Baugh left Below Deck. Baugh left of her own accord, though another crew member was fired during that episode.

There’s been plenty of speculation, including that someone in Valentina’s family passed away, but Valentina has yet to share anything to that effect. She is still active on Instagram and TikTok, so it appears that whatever’s happened she’s okay, or at least coping.

And there’s also the possibility that she’ll crop up on another Netflix reality TV show. Netflix’s Perfect Match is a reality TV dating show that features cast members from other reality TV shows, so she may appear on one season.

Regardless, the answer to why Valentina left Too Hot to Handle is that she had to depart for personal reasons, seemingly of her own choice, but she’s yet to reveal more than that.

