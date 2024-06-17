Why Is Helaena Scared of Rats in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1. During the epic HOTD premiere, there was one particularly strange moment with Helaena. This moment has many wondering if she can see the future or why she’s scared of rats. Here’s what you need to know.

Does Helaena Targaryen See the Future in House of the Dragon?

The reason that Helaena is scared of Rats in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 is due to her visions of the future. While things aren’t revealed to her literally, she does see glimpses of what is coming, and in this situation, she predicts that the rats will bring bad luck for her family, which we find out at the end of the episode meant the death of her son.

It is the rat catcher that Daemon hires to kill Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen while he sleeps in his bed at King’s Landing. This connection is the vision that Helaena saw before this tragic event and the reason she says she’s afraid of the rats.

Game of Thrones fans will realize that Helaena is not the only Targaryen capable of seeing the future. Daenerys Targaryen also had them during Game of Thrones, and they are typically referred to as Dragon Dreams. Sadly, these dreams are not clear enough to stop the future from coming as it did for both of these Targaryens.

During Season 1 of House of the Dragon Helaena’s visions also foretold twists that would happen throughout the season, and we expect there will be many more to come as the series continues. With this in mind, we’d suggest paying attention to anything she says no matter how weird it might sound, as it could come back up in the future.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is now airing weekly on Max.

