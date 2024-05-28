It’s been a big day for Warner Bros. Games, with MultiVersus finally launching and becoming available to players across the world. However, some gamers are running into an issue while trying to load the fighting game. So, why is MultiVersus “down for maintenance”?

Why Is MultiVersus ‘Down for Maintenance’?

Thousands of players ran to their consoles and computers on May 28 to try out MultiVersus, which features over two dozen notable characters from various properties. However, many of them were met with a message that read, “We’re down for maintenance.” But it’s not a major issue that’s causing the game to stop players from entering.

MultiVersus did a staggered release, allowing players on consoles to enter the game first on May 28, 2024. That is when the error message first appeared, but rather than being proof that the game wasn’t working, it was actually just putting players into a queue. And when PC players tried to join in on the fun a few hours later, the same thing happened. Thankfully, there are a few quick fixes.

For anyone who runs into the “We’re down for maintenance” error, the message course of action is to just close and reopen the game. This process may allow you to slip through the cracks and continue fighting. It’s also worth checking on the game’s servers by visiting MultiVersus‘ social media channels, as there’s a chance that they’re down at the moment. Finally, ensure that a strong internet connection is available. Using a weak connection may cause the error to appear and ruin any chance of a good session.

And that’s why MultiVersus is down for maintenance. If you’re interested in more content about the fighting game, here are all of the characters in the game listed.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

