Why Is Snoop Dogg Part of the Olympics? Explained

The Olympics are here, and so is Snoop Dogg, much to the surprise of some viewers. But what’s going on? Why is Snoop Dogg part of the Olympics? Here’s an explanation.

Here’s Why Snoop Dogg Is Part of the Olympics

Snoop Dogg is part of the 2024 Paris Olympics because he’s been paid by NBC to appear and provide coverage. He briefly popped up during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, on NBC’s comedic Olympic Highlights show with Kevin Hart. His commentary was well received, and four years later, he’s working for NBC in a much larger capacity.

Even though Snoop Dogg isn’t employed by the Olympic Games body itself, he got to carry the Olympic torch on the final leg of its journey and run in an Olympic trial. And when he hasn’t been covering the games for NBC, he’s still managed to make his mark, watching equestrian events in a full dressage outfit.

Snoop Dogg’s getting a hefty pay check from NBC, supposedly $500,000 a day, according to Sporting News. But what really counts is that Snoop Dogg seems to be genuinely enthusiastic about the Olympics. Compared to some pundits, there’s nothing dry or mundane about his take on the events.

He’s gone viral, both for his on-screen commentary and his outfits, and his presence makes the Olympics seem a lot less stuffy. Martha Stewart (yes, that Martha Stewart) explained, via USA Today, “This is a celebration of the finest athletes in the world, and he has made it so accessible to everybody. That’s his talent. Everybody loves him.”

“Everybody” extends not to the athletes but to their families, and Snoop has been praised for his ability to connect with them. “I’m a family guy. This is the Olympics. And this was the Olympics where the family was actually going to be there,” reports USA Today. Here’s hoping he shows up at the next Olympics, too.

You can watch the Olympics here or at the closest sports bar.

