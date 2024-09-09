When a show gets added to Netflix, viewers have questions, as they probably didn’t follow the series during its initial run. That’s what’s happening with Kevin Can F**k Himself, a dark comedy that is now streaming on the platform. So, will Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 3 release on Netflix?

Will Kevin Can F**k Himself Return for Season 3 on Netflix?

The reason that only two seasons of Kevin Can F**k Himself are available on Netflix is that the show ended after its sophomore outing. Poor viewership played a part in AMC giving the series the ax, but the ending is the one the creative team set out to make; it just may have come a little earlier than they were expecting.

“I always knew this was how I wanted to end the show,” said showrunner Valerie Armstrong on the Wrap Drinks podcast. “Even though I did not know it was going to be the end initially, the second season, we had written or broken most of it, and then the network was like, ‘It’s your last one.'”

With the story wrapped up, it appears as if there’s little to no chance that Kevin Can F**k Himself will return for a third season. However, stranger things have happened, and while Netflix is known for canceling shows too early, the platform has saved its fair share of projects as well. It’s possible that the renewed interest will give Armstrong an idea for a sequel series or a spinoff, and Netflix is sure to be first in line if it does.

What Is Keven Can F**k Himself About?

Kevin Can F**k Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts, who is a typical sitcom wife, being married to a bumbling fool named Kevin. However, it turns out this isn’t the wholesome show everyone thinks it is, as the sitcom world is only in Kevin’s head and Allison is actually planning to kill her husband. The series travels between the sitcom world and the real one for two seasons as Allison gets the courage to stand up to her neglectful partner.

And that’s whether Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 3 will come to Netflix.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is streaming now on Netflix.

