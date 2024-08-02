Will There Be a Season 3 of My Unorthodox Life?

My Unorthodox Life premiered on Netflix in 2021, with a second season in 2022. The show introduced Julia Haart (former CEO of Elite World Group) and her four kids, Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aaron. With so long since the previous season, is My Unorthodox Life season 3 on the way?

Is My Unorthodox Life Getting a Third Season?

At the time of writing, season 3 of My Unorthodox Life is yet to receive an official confirmation or release date. But Haart’s family’s social media suggests otherwise.

In late 2023, Julia Haart went on the Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast to talk about her experience after the show’s second season. As expected, the question of whether a third season was in the works came up. Haart’s reply was vague but optimistic: “I’m legally not allowed to say… That’s all I can say. It’s been an unorthodox life, but I’m just getting started.” When asked if her kids had enjoyed the process of being on a reality show, she replied, “They loved it. They loved it. They really did.”

In November 2023, Haart’s daughter, Batsheva, posted a video on her Instagram of her on a plane moving to Miami. She captioned it “Season 3 of my life is now loading…” adding to the list of hints the family has made about a possible new season.

However, one of the more recent social media hints came on June 16, when Miriam Haart posted a photo of her and her partner on a boat trip. Instagram user jwsier910 left a comment asking whether there would be another season of the show, to which Haart replied, “Stay tuned!!”

What is My Unorthodox Life About?

The show is about Haart’s new life as head of a talent management group in the fashion industry. Meanwhile, she and her loved ones face new challenges and some public scrutiny from the Orthodox Jewish community for how they live their lives, wearing provocative clothing, and not adhering to strict Haredi practices. The show garnered an instant following, along with strong reactions from the Orthodox Jewish community.

Like any other family reality show, the Haart family finds its strength in numbers and union as they navigate different personal hardships. These include Julia Haart’s messy divorce from Silvio Scaglia (followed by a lawsuit) in season 2, Batsheva’s divorce from her young husband, Miriam and Shlomo’s dating life, and Aaron’s ideological clashes with his mom for practicing Orthodox Judaism.

In the meantime, fans are going to have to “stay tuned” for any official season 3 announcement.



Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

