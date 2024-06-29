Will There Be a Season 4 of The Bear?

The Bear has graciously kept its audience fed with a consistent June release schedule throughout its three season run, but those who have already binged Season 3’s fresh batch of stress have been left wondering whether Season 4 will happen. Here’s what we know about The Bear Season 4.

Recommended Videos

The Bear Has Reportedly Started Production on Season 4

Though FX has not officially weighed in on The Bear’s Season 4 status, Deadline reported in March that the series had been quietly greenlit for a fourth season that would begin filming back-to-back with Season 3. The series’ consecutive production schedule has been attributed to the increased demand for The Bear’s cast, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach poised for an upcoming Marvel debut in The Fantastic Four. Ayo Edebiri also continues to pull off her own superhuman feat by contributing to a mindboggling number of projects, including Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt and the continuation of her stint as April O’Neil in the upcoming animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Despite assurances from reputable outlets such as Deadline and Variety, many are left speculating as to why FX has remained quiet on a Season 4 renewal announcement. According to Forbes, The Bear stars Edebiri and Jeremey Allen White even obfuscated regarding Season 4’s purported production. When asked whether the two seasons filmed back-to-back, White vaguely replied “we did something like that,” with Edebiri adding, “a little version of it, sort of. But not exactly.”

These responses have left some speculating that the team’s not working on Season 4, but rather a Season 3 extension or different variety of follow-up. Others have expressed concern that FX’s silence implies that Season 4 will be The Bear‘s last, but it’s far too early to glean anything concrete in either direction without official word from the show’s network.

The Bear Appears on Track to Maintain Its Summer Release Schedule

Though every new season of The Bear raises inevitable discourse about the binge versus weekly release model, one aspect television fans unanimously praise the series’ production for is its consistent release schedule. From Stranger Things to Severance, the streaming era has become notorious for prolonged waits between highly anticipated seasons — an issue The Bear has managed to circumvent throughout its run. The reports of back-to-back production of Season 3 and Season 4 seem to aid the perception that The Bear‘s next season will continue with its precedent of consistency.

However, as witnessed with the 2020 lockdown and Hollywood’s labor strikes last summer, there are always unforeseen circumstances that can impact a television schedule. Much like the results of The Bear‘s make-or-break restaurant review, fans are left waiting on FX’s final say before staking any concrete hopes on the Summer of 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy