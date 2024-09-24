Will There Be A Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Season 2?

After a goliath 25-episode run, the first season of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf, the remake of the classic anime has finally concluded. Naturally, a lot of fans want more, and here’s what we know about a potential Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Have Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Been Renewed For Season 2?

Image via Crunchyroll

Yes, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf will be getting a second season. The announcement was made via the Spice and Wolf official website, however, no release date or timeframe was shared.

Given that season one of the anime has just concluded, it could be a while before we finally see a second season land on screens, but fortunately, we do know that it is coming. With Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf being a remake of the classic 2008 anime, it shouldn’t be any major surprise that it will be getting multiple seasons, but the good news is that this new run has the potential to go far beyond what fans saw of the story in the original anime.

There are 24 light novels in the Spice and Wolf series, so there’s no shortage of source material for the anime to draw upon. 14 of these 24 books are considered the main story in the series, so expect the plot of Season 2 to be drawn from them. If you’re looking to read ahead then we suggest starting at the very beginning and following the main story. The main story includes volumes 1 to 6, 8 to 10, 12, and 14 to 17, so you’ve got a lot to get through. Of course, reading all 24 is the best way to get a full grasp of the story. Alternatively, if you’d prefer to read ahead using manga there are 16 Volumes to get through all of which can be found in English.

Spice and Wolf began airing its first season on April 2, 2024. The run was 25 episodes concluding on Sept. 24, 2024. Given the two back-to-back cours we don’t expect Season 2 to be here anytime soon, but don’t fret! It is on the way.

If you want to relive the journey so far, all 25 episodes of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf are available to stream on Crunchyroll now. There’s also plenty more to enjoy coming to Crunchyroll this Fall.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy