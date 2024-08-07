One of this year’s hit South Korean romantic comedy television shows to make its way to international audiences is Doctor Slump. Available to stream on Netflix, the first season concluded its broadcast run in March 2024. Here is if there are plans for a Doctor Slump Season 2.

Will There Be Doctor Slump Season 2?

Doctor Slump was advertised by Netflix as being a limited series, strongly implying that there are no plans for the show to continue beyond its first season. This does not eliminate the possibility that the series creators and production company can change their minds and continue the series, like FX’s Shōgun, but there have been no announced plans since the first season concluded. Similarly, Doctor Slump does not end its 16-episode run with the implication that it is leaving things open for a follow-up but instead concludes on a satisfactory note.

Not to be confused with the popular manga/anime series of the same name created by Akira Toriyama, Doctor Slump follows two former high school rivals Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul. After both characters separately enter the medical field but each unceremoniously reach a slump in their professional careers, they find themselves living together in Ha-neul’s home as they sort out their lives and try to get over this rough patch. Though the rivalry is initially rekindled, the two old classmates find themselves unexpectedly falling in love with each other as they reconsider their life choices.

Simulcast globally through Netflix, Doctor Slump received positive reviews and actually saw its international viewership increase after its series premiere in January 2024. The series remained a popular streaming program on Netflix for the majority of its run, with series’ stars Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye, who had previously worked together on the popular 2013 K-drama The Heirs. Though Doctor Slump has come to an apparently definitive end, hopefully fans will see the fan-favorite actors pair up again in a new project someday.

