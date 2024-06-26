Will There Be Moving KDrama Season 2?

KDrama Moving has come to a spectacular conclusion, with fans praising the already award-winning series. But will there be a Moving Season 2, or is this KDrama done? Here’s what you need to know.

Is KDrama Moving Getting a Season 2?

So far, Moving has not been confirmed for a Season 2. Unlike a few other KDramas, nothing about the ending screams sequel. The finale is pretty satisfying, tying up a lot of loose ends, and not murdering half its protagonists. As is, the series could end there and most fans probably wouldn’t feel short changed.

However, Kang Full, who wrote the series based on his own webcomic, has hinted that there’s enough material that the series hasn’t adapted for a Season 2 to happen. In a 2023 interview (spotted by Dexerto), Full said that “The webtoon already has stories before and after [the drama takes place]. I think there is a possibility. It is not certain.”

There’s also the possibility that a second season could adapt some of Kang’s other works, which also take place in the same place and concern people with superpowers. He’s written and released Bridge, a series set in the same universe, and Hidden, another follow-up, is in the works.

Moving has made enough of a name for itself that Full and Disney could skip the remaining Moving material, turning Bridge into Season 2. And, while it’s an unlikely scenario, maybe Hidden will end up as Moving Season 3 before it’s actually released as a webtoon. And, short of Full retiring completely, there’s likely to be stories to adapt after that.

So the answer to will there be a Moving Season 2 is no, not so far. But the webtoon’s creator is absolutely open to a Season 2 and there’s no shortage of source material.

