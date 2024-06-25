Will There Be Perfect Match Season 3?

Perfect Match Season 2 has drawn to a close, so what’s next? Other than finding out whether the couples actually lasted, that is? Will there be a Perfect Match Season 3? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Perfect Match Season 3?

Perfect Match has not yet been renewed for Season 3. It seems very likely that there will be a Season 3, give how much buzz there was around Seasons 1 and 2, but Netflix has yet to confirm the show’s renewal.

So how long do fans have to wait until the show’s renewal is confirmed? Going by Season 2’s announcement, we should hear something before the end of summer. Season 2 was announced just a couple of months after Season 1’s finale aired.

But that doesn’t mean Season 3 is just round the corner, you can expect to wait early, maybe mid 2025 for the Season 3 to actually drop. Typically, Netflix films each season of Perfect Match the year before it airs, and announces the cast a month to a few weeks before the series begins.

Since this reality TV dating show takes its contestants from other Netflix reality TVs, you might be able to make an educated guess or two at who might turn up. The snag is that the stars probably won’t be allowed to talk about their presence on the show until Netflix announces the cast. And, unlike Below Decks where a keen eyed fan might spot one of the show’s ships moored somewhere, it’ll be easier to keep a lid on Perfect Match since it takes place in one location.

So, the answer to will there be a Perfect Match Season 3 is that it’s not been confirmed by Netflix. But it seems likely it’s going to happen and that the next season will drop next year

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy