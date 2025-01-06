Zendaya Showed Off What Looks Like an Engagement Ring and the Internet Freaked Out, But She’s Already Tricked Us Before

The internet is going wild for Zendaya at the Golden Globes. It’s not because of the stunning orange dress she wore, although that was certainly a topic of conversation too – it’s because of what was on her finger.

There was a ring that looked very, very much like an engagement ring. Could it be? Had she finally gotten engaged to her long-term boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland? Well… maybe. It’s important to note that it hasn’t actually been confirmed. Zendaya had plenty of chances at the Golden Globes to say outright that she was engaged, and she didn’t take any of them. And there’s likewise been total silence from Tom Holland’s camp.

Plus, there’s been incidents like this before. Let’s flash back to 2023 for a moment. In September of that year, fans were ecstatic when Zendaya posted a pic of her wearing a huge pearl ring. But they were left disappointed with the next video Zendaya dropped, a response to the fan speculation. “I can’t post anything, you guys,” she said with a laugh in the now-deleted video. “I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.” The hat was a Golden State Warriors one.

“You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what?!” Zendaya concluded the video. But that being said, it’s not completely out of the question that she would soft launch an engagement at the Golden Globes, a very high-profile and much-photographed event. And there is a lot of evidence pointing to the engagement theory.

For example, internet sleuths have pointed out that Zendaya has a contract with jewelry company Bvlgari, which prevents her from wearing a competing company’s jewelry on the red carpet. Bvlgari’s press release after the Golden Globes listed all the jewelry Zendaya was wearing and only mentioned one ring, but she was wearing two. So, surely the second ring, the one everyone believes is an engagement ring, must be significant to the actress for Bvlgari to allow her to wear it?

Some people think they’ve even tracked down the exact ring. It appears to be the 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button-Back ring from the prestigious Jessica McCormack. It’s notably listed on the “engagement rings” section of the company’s website (if you’re wondering about the price, it’s listed as “price available on request,” i.e. far too expensive for mere mortals).

And then there’s the tattoo. Look very closely at pictures from the Golden Globes, and you’ll see a tiny “t” on Zendaya’s ribcage. What else could that stand for but “Tom?” This is the first time fans have seen this tattoo, and it certainly indicates a devotion to Holland. Maybe that devotion will shortly take the form of marriage.

We might have to wait a while before finding out. For such a high-profile couple, Zendaya and Holland are notoriously private. They’re not the type to splash news of an engagement all over the tabloids. However, Holland did let an intriguing detail slip in a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine. “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” he said. His plan was simply to “golf and dad” and no longer act. “I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” he declared. If that’s what he envisions for his future, surely marriage must be in the cards soon. So “Tomdaya” fans are currently on tenterhooks waiting to hear if the couple really are about to embark on their happily ever after.

