90 Day Fiance: Are Tigerlily and Adnan Still Together?

90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily and Adnan have had their ups and downs. The last time viewers saw them, this couple’s relationship seemed to have legs, but did it stay that way? Are Tigerlily and Adnan from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days still together?

Have Tigerlily and Adnan from 90 Day Fiance Stayed Together?

Tigerlily and Adnan are still together, going by their respective Instagram accounts. They initially met on Instagram and started talking over video chat. Four months later, Tigerlily (real name: Mariko Leigh Moss Taylor) was flying to meet Adnan in his home country of Jordan and planned to marry him that same day.

That’s quite the whirlwind romance and, while it’s not quite on the scale of Big Ed getting engaged after 24 hours, it still had viewers raising their eyebrows. “Even though Adnan and I have only talked for four months, I still consider this the best relationship I’ve had,” Taylor explained on-screen.

Adnan’s family were equally shocked at the speed at which the couple came together, his mother in particular. But they got married and lived happily ever after. Well, not quite. As reported by Screen Rant, there have been accusations that Adnan is as controlling has Tigerlily’s ex-husband.

We saw him complaining about how long it took Tigerlily to get her hair done, which might seem a little tongue-in-cheek, but later in that same episode Tigerlily was complaining about what she saw as double standards about shaking hands. And when asked whether Tigerlily “has to dress the way she wants you to dress, no matter where she goes?” Adnan replied in the affirmative.

That’s kind of a red flag, right? Maybe, and maybe not. It’s been suggested that the show is putting some of this on and some cynical viewers (via Reddit) think the whole relationship could be faked. That’s probably going a little too far, but reality TV shows have been known to dial up the drama a little.

Over on Instagram, Tigerlily, going by her married name, seems very much in love. Her Insta bio reads “Forever queen to my king @adnanabdelfattah“, and she’s posted video of her and Adnan together as recently as a week ago (at the time of writing).

Another surprise spotted by Screen Rant is that Adnan appears to be in Texas, going by his Instagram posts. At the time of writing the show hasn’t mentioned him being in the US, but the series is still airing.

So, Tigerlily and Adnan from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days are still together, and they appear to be living together too.

