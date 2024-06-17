A Quiet Place Receives the Video Game Treatment With The Road Ahead

The A Quiet Place franchise seems like it would be a natural fit for a video game. Publisher Saber Interactive apparently agrees, as it has just announced A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead for current-gen consoles and PC.

Recommended Videos

Have a look at the reveal trailer for the title below:

First of all, it is a great choice to show the game running in-engine, as I vastly prefer to see gameplay over fancy CG any day of the week. Also, I am already enjoying the sound design. Environments are eerily quiet, and that stillness is clearly shattered with any minor noise. For a series that has monsters that are blind and only react to sound, this is a no-brainer. The visuals are gorgeous, as well.

Related: Life Is Strange: Double Exposure Has Revived the Bay vs Bae Debate All Over Again

Over at the game’s official website, we are able to gather a few tidbits of information. The adventure is inspired by the movie franchise and you play as a young survivor trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world. Observing your landscape and using tools you scavenge from your surroundings will be key to keeping you alive.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will be released later in 2024 on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. As a colleague of mine pointed out, it would be awesome if the title used your system’s microphone to gauge how loud you are being. It reminds me of how great it was when Until Dawn detected how still your avatar was in-game by how calmly you held the controller. Unique features are what make games great, after all.

For those who can’t wait for the game, though, the next movie in the series, A Quiet Place: Day One, hits theaters later this month, on June 27.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy