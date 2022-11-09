At the November 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio shared the release date trailer for A Space for the Unbound, a slice-of-life adventure set in ’90s Indonesia. A Space for the Unbound will launch digitally on January 19, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Per Gematsu, the game will receive a physical release on Switch and PS5 in Japan.

As Nintendo PR explains: “A Space for the Unbound tells a story about the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers. When a mysterious power threatens their existence, they must explore their town to uncover hidden secrets, face the end of the world and perhaps learn more about each other.” And as today’s release date trailer demonstrates, A Space for the Unbound continues to be a showcase for beautiful pixel art, one of the game’s major draws. The art is inspired by the work of Makoto Shinkai, who created Your Name.

Today’s Indie World Showcase really wasn’t full of showstoppers, but it had some promising games like this one that warrant attention. For more games showcased today, check out sports RPG Sports Story, plant-based puzzle game Botany Manor, hand-drawn co-op adventure Blanc, and our full roundup of all the games that appeared.