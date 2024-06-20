A24’s The Front Room Trailer Brings Brandy Back to Horror

A24 is the home of great horror right now, and it’s looking for another hit with the trailer for the upcoming Brandy-starring The Front Room. It appears to be a little bit of Rosemary’s Baby, a little bit of Get Out, and a whole lot of old people being creepy.

While Brandy Norwood, who does not age, being in the film doesn’t scream instantly to anyone that the movie is art house or high quality, the actor/singer did perform admirably as a scream queen in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. However, she’s not playing a screaming teen running from a man with a fishhook this time around but instead a wife and mother who invites her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) to live with them despite her husband’s concerns. Things go south pretty quickly, as it turns out her mother-in-law is not just a terrible person but also literally demonic.

The tone of The Front Room, judging from the trailer, is a mix between A24’s “elevated horror” style and some sort of campy horror film, and I’m totally here for that.

The movie is the directorial debut of Max and Sam Eggers, whose last name you probably recognize thanks to their brother, Robert Eggers. The latter is the man who basically kicked off A24’s dominance of this corner of the horror genre with The Witch and continued to rule it with films like The Lighthouse and The Northman. His brothers have collaborated with him for a while, and Sam even wrote The Lighthouse, but whether or not they’ve got their brother’s knack for horror from the director’s chair is yet to be seen.

The Front Room also stars Neal Huff and Andrew Burnap and is adapted from a short story of the same name by Susan Hill. It will be released on September 6.

