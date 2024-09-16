Agatha All Along Episode Release Dates & Time

Agatha All Along is finally bringing Marvel fans a new TV show to binge and like all of the previous series, this one will be set inside the MCU. If you’re eager to see what happens next to Agatha Harkness, here’s when each episode is scheduled to arrive.

When Does Agatha All Along Release?

Disney will premiere Agatha All Along with two episodes back-to-back on Sept. 18, 2024, in the United States. From then on episodes will be released weekly, until the penultimate episode which will join the finale on the same date.

Releasing two episodes at once is common for Disney Plus shows, especially when they’re part of the MCU, and it’s a great way to give fans enough content to sink their teeth into and get hooked from the jump. Fans can rejoice knowing that they’ll get the same treatment for the finale, meaning the final day of Agatha All Along should be just as big as the first.

Here’s a look at the exact release dates for each of the nine Agatha All Along episodes.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Sept. 18 Episode 2 Sept. 18 Episode 3 Sept. 25 Episode 4 Oct. 2 Episode 5 Oct. 9 Episode 6 Oct. 16 Episode 7 Oct. 23 Episode 8 Oct. 30 Episode 9 Oct. 30

Should there be any changes to the release schedule for Agatha All Along don’t panic! The table above will be kept current so you can always look back to stay in the loop regarding exactly when new episodes of the show will land.

What Time Do New Episodes of Agatha All Along Release?

Agatha All Along episodes will all premiere at the same time which is 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Disney Plus. At the time you can head over to the streaming service to watch the latest episode, and for international fans, here’s what time that will be for you.

Timezone Release Time United States (PT) 6 pm United States (ET) 9 pm Brazil (BRT) 10 pm United Kingdom (GMT) 1 am Central Europe (CEST) 3 am Singapore (UTC+8) 9 am Japan (JST) 10 am Australia (AEST) 11 am New Zealand (NZDT) 1 pm

Using the above times you should be able to pinpoint when the series will be available for you, and in all regions it will be exclusive to Disney Plus.

It’s going to be a big few months for Marvel, and if you’re eager to get a taste of what is coming previews for Agatha All Along are available to check out on YouTube now.

