[SPOILER]’s Cameo in Alien: Romulus, Explained

Alien: Romulus is the latest entry into the sci-fi Horror series, but it’s among the earliest in the franchise’s continuity. Due to the new film’s setting between Alien and Aliens, fans expected some tie-ins to the iconic films. Here’s Ash’s cameo in Alien: Romulus, explained.

Which Alien Character Returns in Alien: Romulus?

Nearly every film in the Alien franchise has an android character who serves the Weyland-Yutani corporation. In the original Alien film, this character was Ash. He was initially thought to be just another member of the crew but was later revealed to be a synthetic placed there by the Weyland-Yutani corporation for its own nefarious purposes.

Ash served as one of the antagonists in Alien, alongside the xenomorph, of course. His personality revealed itself as cold and calculated in one of the biggest twists of the 1979 film. However, the character, played by Ian Holm, returns in another form in Alien: Romulus.

Is Alien: Romulus’ Rook Actually Ash From Alien?

Rook is a new character in Alien: Romulus and serves as the film’s secondary antagonist. In the new entry, Rook has the appearance of Ash from the original, but he’s not the exact same android fans loved to hate in 1979.

Across the Alien franchise, it’s been established that different models of androids have different likenesses, but some individuals share an appearance. Take, for example, the androids in Alien: Covenant, David and Walter. They resemble each other physically, and both are played by Michael Fassbender. However, the pair have vastly different personalities.

While Rook is not Ash in Alien: Romulus, the two are of a similar model and thus share the likeness of Holm. Rook is very similar in personality and prime directive to Ash. He’s also a science officer for Weyland-Yutani, whose prime directive is to protect the xenomorph and the research around it for the company to use for further development.

Did Ian Holm Return for Alien: Romulus?

Unfortunately, Holm passed away at the age of 88 due to complications with Parkinson’s disease back in 2020. Since Alien: Romulus was filmed after his death, director Fede Alvarez and his production team had to pull off some movie magic to bring the Rook to life.

English Actor Daniel Betts is credited for providing the facial and vocal performances for the character of Rook in Alien: Romulus. He delivered the performance on set for the character, and Holm is also credited in the film for his likeness. While it is still a little uncanny, this deepfake technology has improved quite a bit and made for a really fun Easter egg in the Alien franchise’s latest installment.

And that’s Ash’s cameo in Alien: Romulus, explained.

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters.

