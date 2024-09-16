All 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk Cast Confirmed

90 Day Fiance is its own franchise now, focusing not only on someone coming to America to try and find love but also on couples around the world. It’s to the point where 90 Day Fiance has a reaction show. Here’s the confirmed cast of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Recommended Videos

The Entire Cast of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk sees couples from all of the different shows come together to react to new episodes. Sometimes, it’s a pair of family members who haven’t been on TLC for a long time, while in other situations, it’s a couple who still has a lot more to give and want to talk some trash. With that out of the way, here are all the couples who have appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk:

Libby and Andrei Castravet

Robert Springs and Anny Fransisco

Dean Hashim and Tariq Myers

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker

Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez

Kimberly and Jamal Menzies

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh

Betty and Ron Gibbs

Big Ed and Norma Brown

Stephanie Matto and Magda Ballaro

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio

Kalani and Kolini Faagata

Tom and Emma-Jayne Brooks

Angela and Skyal Deem

Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona

Kara and Guillermo Rojer

Jess Caroline and Brian Hanvey

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez

Jen Boecher and Randi Newton

Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins

Related: ‘Having Children Makes a Relationship Strong:’ 90 Day Fiance Fans Think Meitalia’s Reason for Wanting Children Is a Red Flag

How To Watch 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Even 90 Day Fiance diehards will be surprised to learn that the show has 10 seasons already, and there are plenty of spinoffs. With that being the case, it can be hard to track down all of them. Max is home to a lot of seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk but not all of them, so it’s best to head to the TLC website and go from there.

TLC does require access to a TV provider, so that will be a challenge for anyone who’s already cut the cord. Fortunately, other streamers like Hulu and YouTube have episodes available for those who have premium subscriptions and are ready to binge.

And that’s the confirmed cast of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk air on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy