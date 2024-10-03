Deadliest Catch has been running for an amazing 20 seasons, recording the real-life trials and tribulations of crab-fishing captains and their crew. But with so many seasons, it’s easy to lose track of them. So, to help clear things up, here are all Deadliest Catch captains in order.

Every Deadliest Catch Captain in Order of Appearance

Captains have come and go on Deadliest Catch, and some have exited the show only to return later. And some actually managed to lose their former ships. Here (with help from National Fisherman) is every single Deadliest Catch captain in order of the first season they appeared in.

Ole Helgevold – F/V Arctic Dawn (Pilot)

– F/V Arctic Dawn (Pilot) Bing Henkel – F/V Erla N (Pilot)

– F/V Erla N (Pilot) Sig Hansen – F/V Northwestern (Pilot, Seasons 1-14, 18-20), M/S Stålbas (Season 18)

– F/V Northwestern (Pilot, Seasons 1-14, 18-20), M/S Stålbas (Season 18) Roger Strong – F/V Saga (Pilot, Season 1)

– F/V Saga (Pilot, Season 1) Larry Hendricks – F/V Sea Star (Pilot, Season 1)

– F/V Sea Star (Pilot, Season 1) Vince Shavender – F/V Lucky Lady (Season 1)

– F/V Lucky Lady (Season 1) Peter Liske – F/V Lady Alaska (Season 1)

– F/V Lady Alaska (Season 1) Shaun Miles – F/V Vixen (Season 1)

– F/V Vixen (Season 1) Coleman Anderson – F/V Western Viking (Season 1)

– F/V Western Viking (Season 1) Jeff Weeks – F/V Billikin (Season 1)

– F/V Billikin (Season 1) Tony LaRussa – F/V Fierce Allegiance (Season 1)

– F/V Fierce Allegiance (Season 1) Phil Harris – F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 2-6)

– F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 2-6) Johnathan Hillstrand – F/V Time Bandit (Seasons 2-13, 17-20), F/V Saga (Season 16)

– F/V Time Bandit (Seasons 2-13, 17-20), F/V Saga (Season 16) Andy Hillstrand – F/V Time Bandit (Seasons 2-13, 19)

– F/V Time Bandit (Seasons 2-13, 19) Rick Quashnick – F/V Maverick (Seasons 1-3)

– F/V Maverick (Seasons 1-3) Allen Oakley – F/V Early Dawn (Season 3)

Greg Moncrief – F/V Farwest Leader (Season 3)

– F/V Farwest Leader (Season 3) Blake Painter – F/V Maverick (Season 3)

– F/V Maverick (Season 3) Keith Colburn – F/V Wizard (Seasons 3-20)

– F/V Wizard (Seasons 3-20) Murray Gamrath – F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 4-5)

– F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 4-5) Rick Fehst – F/V Early Dawn (Season 4)

– F/V Early Dawn (Season 4) Sten Skaar – F/V North American (Season 4)

– F/V North American (Season 4) Wade Henley – F/V Lisa Marie (Season 5)

– F/V Lisa Marie (Season 5) Harry Lewis – F/V Incentive (Season 5)

– F/V Incentive (Season 5) Derrick Ray – F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 6-7)

– F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 6-7) “Wild” Bill Wichrowski – F/V Kodiak (Seasons 6-8), F/V Cape Caution (Seasons 9-12), F/V Summer Bay (Seasons 13-20), F/V Tromstind (Season 18)

– F/V Kodiak (Seasons 6-8), F/V Cape Caution (Seasons 9-12), F/V Summer Bay (Seasons 13-20), F/V Tromstind (Season 18) Tony Lara – F/V Cornelia Marie (Season 7)

– F/V Cornelia Marie (Season 7) Elliott Neese – F/V Ramblin’ Rose (Seasons 7-8), F/V Saga (Seasons 9-11)

– F/V Ramblin’ Rose (Seasons 7-8), F/V Saga (Seasons 9-11) Scott Campbell Jr. – F/V Seabrooke (Seasons 7-10, 16), F/V Lady Alaska (Seasons 16-17)

– F/V Seabrooke (Seasons 7-10, 16), F/V Lady Alaska (Seasons 16-17) Mike Wilson – F/V Kiska Sea (Season 9)

– F/V Kiska Sea (Season 9) Josh Harris – F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 10-12, 14-18), F/V Time Bandit (Season 17)

– F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 10-12, 14-18), F/V Time Bandit (Season 17) Casey McManus – F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 10-12, 14-18)

– F/V Cornelia Marie (Seasons 10-12, 14-18) Brad Petefish – F/V Seabrooke (Season 10)

– F/V Seabrooke (Season 10) Monte “Mouse” Colburn – F/V Wizard (Seasons 10, 14-16, 20)

– F/V Wizard (Seasons 10, 14-16, 20) Jake Anderson – F/V Saga (Seasons 11-19), F/V Titan Explorer (Season 20)

– F/V Saga (Seasons 11-19), F/V Titan Explorer (Season 20) Sean Dwyer – F/V Brenna A (Seasons 12-15, 18), F/V Elinore J (Season 18), F/V Saga (Season 19)

– F/V Brenna A (Seasons 12-15, 18), F/V Elinore J (Season 18), F/V Saga (Season 19) Steve “Harley” Davidson – F/V Billikin (Season 18), F/V Barbara J (Season 19), F/V Southern Wind (Seasons 15-18)

– F/V Billikin (Season 18), F/V Barbara J (Season 19), F/V Southern Wind (Seasons 15-18) Rip Carlton – F/V Patricia Lee (Season 18)

– F/V Patricia Lee (Season 18) Rick Shelford – F/V Aleutian Lady (Season 19, 20)

– F/V Aleutian Lady (Season 19, 20) Linda Greenlaw – F/V Summer Bay (Season 19)

– F/V Summer Bay (Season 19) Sophia “Bob” Nielsen – F/V Saga (Season 19), F/V Victory (Season 19), F/V Seabrooke (Season 20)

– F/V Saga (Season 19), F/V Victory (Season 19), F/V Seabrooke (Season 20) Jack Bunnell – F/V Barbara J (Season 19), F/V Pacific Mariner (Season 20)

And those are all the Deadliest Catch captains in order.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

