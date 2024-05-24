To truly make its Wasteland perfect, Fortnite had to add characters and items that fit the terrain. Well, Chapter 5, Season 3: Wrecked includes plenty of items from the Fallout series. Here’s a list of all of them.

All Fallout Items in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked

The marketing for Chapter 5, Season 3 included the iconic T-60 Power Armor. Unfortunately, it’s not an item in the game like many players had hoped, being an unlockable skin in the Battle Pass. However, it does have a couple of different styles, making it the ideal skin to use while using all of the other Fallout items in the game. Here’s everything included in the Fortnite x Fallout collab:

T-60 Power Armor Skin Red T-60 Power Armor Style Black T-60 Power Armor Style

Mister Handy Back Bling

Wrecked Loading Screen

Tri-Beam Laser Rifle

Nuka-Cola

Fortnite collaborating with Fallout couldn’t come at a better time. After the critically acclaimed live-action series started streaming on Prime Video, there was a renewed interest in the series. Players who hadn’t played Fallout in years flocked to the games, including Fallout 4, which got a massive update. However, some may not be brave enough to head to the actual Wasteland, making Fortnite the perfect spot to be introduced to the series.

But for those who have little to no interest in Fallout, Fortnite didn’t leave you hanging. A Magneto skin is part of the Battle Pass, adding another cosmetic to the massive Marvel collection the game features. There are sure to be other collaborations as Chapter 5, Season 3: Wrecked continues as well.

And those are all of the Fallout items in Fortnite Season 3: Wrecked.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

