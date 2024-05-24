fortnite power armor skins
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Fallout Items in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 24, 2024 09:13 am

To truly make its Wasteland perfect, Fortnite had to add characters and items that fit the terrain. Well, Chapter 5, Season 3: Wrecked includes plenty of items from the Fallout series. Here’s a list of all of them.

Recommended Videos

All Fallout Items in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked

fortnite chapter 5 season 3 loading screen. This image is part of an article about all the Fallout items in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked.

The marketing for Chapter 5, Season 3 included the iconic T-60 Power Armor. Unfortunately, it’s not an item in the game like many players had hoped, being an unlockable skin in the Battle Pass. However, it does have a couple of different styles, making it the ideal skin to use while using all of the other Fallout items in the game. Here’s everything included in the Fortnite x Fallout collab:

  • T-60 Power Armor Skin
    • Red T-60 Power Armor Style
    • Black T-60 Power Armor Style
  • Mister Handy Back Bling
  • Wrecked Loading Screen
  • Tri-Beam Laser Rifle
  • Nuka-Cola

Fortnite collaborating with Fallout couldn’t come at a better time. After the critically acclaimed live-action series started streaming on Prime Video, there was a renewed interest in the series. Players who hadn’t played Fallout in years flocked to the games, including Fallout 4, which got a massive update. However, some may not be brave enough to head to the actual Wasteland, making Fortnite the perfect spot to be introduced to the series.

Related: All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them

But for those who have little to no interest in Fallout, Fortnite didn’t leave you hanging. A Magneto skin is part of the Battle Pass, adding another cosmetic to the massive Marvel collection the game features. There are sure to be other collaborations as Chapter 5, Season 3: Wrecked continues as well.

And those are all of the Fallout items in Fortnite Season 3: Wrecked.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fallout
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fortnite Season 3 All Wastelander Challenges & Locations
fortnite wastelander challenge machine
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Fortnite Season 3 All Wastelander Challenges & Locations
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 24, 2024
Read Article All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
fortnite megalo don boss npc
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Read Article All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best
XDefiant Escort Official Screenshot AI Upscaled
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fortnite Season 3 All Wastelander Challenges & Locations
fortnite wastelander challenge machine
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Fortnite Season 3 All Wastelander Challenges & Locations
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 24, 2024
Read Article All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
fortnite megalo don boss npc
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Read Article All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best
XDefiant Escort Official Screenshot AI Upscaled
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 24, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67