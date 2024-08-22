Upcoming anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim boasts a stellar line-up of vocal performers (including at least one franchise veteran). Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in The War of the Rohirrim, as well as the Middle-earth epic’s wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand

Scottish star Brian Cox voices fiery King of Rohan Helm Hammerhand in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Active for more than 60 years, Cox has enjoyed considerable success on both the stage and screen. He’s starred in numerous West End and Broadway productions, as well as dozens of critically and commercially successful films and TV shows. This includes the HBO mega-hit Succession, which nabbed him a Best Actor Golden Globe for his portrayal of foul-mouthed patriarch Logan Roy. Cox’s other notable screen credits include Manhunter, Rob Roy, Braveheart, Nuremberg, Deadwood, The Bourne Identity, Adaptation, X2, Troy, and Coriolanus.

Gaia Wise as Hèra

Gaia Wise portrays Hèra, Helm Hammerhand’s strong-willed daughter. Wise is one of War of the Rohirrim‘s more up-and-coming actors, although she already has a handful of film and TV credits to her name. They include Last Chance Harvey, A Walk in the Woods, Silent Witness, and The Chelsea Detective. Wise also has several projects currently in production, including A Book About Her, The Fisherwoman, and A Love Worth Fighting For.

Luke Pasqualino as Wulf

Luke Pasqualino plays Wulf, the vengeful leader of the Dunlendings and War of the Rohirrim‘s main antagonist. Pasqualino is best known for his turn as Freddie McClair in the original British version of teen comedy-drama Skins. He also won plenty of fans with his portrayal of d’Artagnan in the BBC period action-drama The Musketeers. Other noteworthy entries in his filmography career include Our Girl, Snowpiercer, The Borgias, Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome, Inside No. 9, Death in Paradise, Shantaram, and Shadow and Bone.

Miranda Otto as Éowyn

Miranda Otto voices Éowyn, reprising the role she originated in Peter Jackson’s live-action Lord of the Rings trilogy. It’s a full circle bit of casting, as Otto’s career took off thanks to Jackson’s box office-busting Middle-earth flicks. That said, the Aussie actor’s star was already on the rise in Hollywood following her well-received supporting performances in the likes of The Thin Red Line and What Lies Beneath. But it was Lord of the Rings that ultimately put Otto on Tinseltown’s radar, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Otto’s high-profile, post-Rings projects include War of the Worlds, Annabelle: Creation, Homeland, 24: Legacy, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Laurence Ubong Williams as Fréaláf Hildeson

Laurence Ubong Williams portrays Helm Hammerhand’s nephew, Fréaláf Hildeson. Like his co-star Gaia Wise, Williams is still making a name for himself in movies and TV, however, he’s already banked a sizeable number of film and TV credits. Williams’ feature-length and short film productions include Us, Gateway, Sexwax, and Nobblycarrot7. Examples of his small screen work are Humans, Doctors, Back, The Capture, My Dinner with Herve, and The Chelsea Detective.

Shaun Dooley as Freca

Veteran character actor Shaun Dooley plays Freca, Wulf’s father and one of The War of the Rohirrim‘s supporting antagonists. It’s a good fit for Dooley, whose gravelly vocals have scored him plenty of hard-edged roles in movies, TV shows, and video games throughout his career. Dooley’s notable film parts include The Awakening, The Woman in Black, and Saltburn. His TV credits include Midsomer Murders, Broadchurch, The Stranger, Gunpowder, The Witcher, Doctor Who, Black Mirror, and Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Meanwhile, gamers will recognize Dooley’s pipes from Elden Ring, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Still Wakes the Deep.

Additional Actors in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Aside from the stars listed above, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim also features the following actors in as-yet-undisclosed roles:

Jude Akuwudike

Lorraine Ashbourne

Janine Duvitski

Bilal Hasna

Yazdan Qafouri

Benjamin Wainwright

Michael Wildman

We’ll update this section with further casting information (including character names) as it becomes available.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives in cinemas on Dec 13. 2024.

