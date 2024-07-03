All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Trigger Warning

Netflix‘s Trigger Warning has nothing to do with content warnings and everything to do with kicking bad guy butt. But who figures into this action movie? Here are all the major actors and the cast for Trigger Warning.
All Cast Members for Netflix’s Trigger Warning
Jessica Alba as Parker
Parker, played by Jessica Alba, is a CIA badass called back to her hometown when her father passes away. The funeral goes fine, and she returns to… oh, who am I kidding? There’s a whole conspiracy to unravel and some justice to deal out.
It’s not Alba’s first foray into action – she also featured in The Mechanic: Resurrection and two non-MCU Fantastic Four movies. Or, if you’re in danger of crumbling to dust like I am, you might also have seen her in FOX’s Dark Angel series.
Mark Webber as Jesse
Jesse is the sheriff of Creation, Parker’s hometown, and one of her exes. Can she count on him to get to the truth behind her father’s death? Having the police force on your side could be a real bonus.
He’s played by Mark Webber, who has 20+ years of TV and movie credits to his name, though many people will recognize him as Scott’s pal Stephen in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He also voiced the character in the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series.
Jake Weary as Elvis
No, that Elvis is not part of the cast of Trigger Warning. Jake Weary’s Elvis is Jesse’s brother, and you just know he’s up to no good. It’s inevitable that he and Parker are going to come to blows at some point. Weary had a regular role as Deran Cody in the crime drama Animal Kingdom, based on the Australian movie of the same name. Yes, the “You’ve been talking to the cops?” one.
Related: Where Can You Stream Glen Powell Comedy Hit Man?
Tone Bell as Spider
Spider is Parker’s CIA partner who offers her support while she’s snooping (and shooting) her way around Creation. He’s played by actor and comedian Tone Bell, who hosts Netflix’s cocktail-based reality show Drink Masters.
Gabriel Basso as Mike
One of Parker’s childhood friends and a weed grower, Mike finds himself drawn into Parker’s investigation and the ensuing chaos. Mike is played by Gabriel Basso, who you may remember from Super 8, a movie that did Stranger Things before Stranger Things.
Here’s every actor who appears in Trigger Warning:
- Parker – Jessica Alba
- Jesse – Mark Webber
- Ezekiel – Anthony Michael Hall
- Harry – Alejandro de Hoyos
- Spider – Tone Bell
- Elvis – Jake Weary
- Mike – Gabriel Basso
- Ghost – Kaiwi Lyman
- Beck – Nadiv Molcho
- Mickey – Peter Monro
- Georgia – Stephanie Jones
- Frank – James Cady
- Adam – Jerry G. Angelo
- Torres – David Delao
- Mohamed – Hari Dhillon
- Tweaker 1 – Kyle Potter
- Tweaker 2 – Andrew Franklin
- Tweaker 3 – Luis Valladares
- Linda – Monica Sanchez
- Young Parker – Gianna Gallegos
- Store Clerk – Gabriel Armijo
- Deputy – Matthew Blood-Smyth
- Grunt – Joshua Caleb Horton
- Domestic Terrorist 1 – Efka Kvaraciejus
- Domestic Terrorist 2 – Dan Norris
- Domestic Terrorist 3 – Aaron Matthews
- Domestic Terrorist 4 – Nate Harris
- Domestic Terrorist 5 – Tait Fletcher
- Domestic Terrorist 6 – Ben Smith-Petersen
- Domestic Terrorist 7 – Kieran Gallagher
- Domestic Terrorist 8 – Ross Kohnstam
- Soldier – Luis Castillo
- Nick – Ben Vazquez
- Roberto – Roberto Estrada
- Roberto’s Wife – Juanita Trad
And those are all cast members and major actors for Trigger Warning.
Trigger Warning is streaming now on Netflix.