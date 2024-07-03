All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Trigger Warning

Netflix‘s Trigger Warning has nothing to do with content warnings and everything to do with kicking bad guy butt. But who figures into this action movie? Here are all the major actors and the cast for Trigger Warning.

All Cast Members for Netflix’s Trigger Warning

Jessica Alba as Parker

Parker, played by Jessica Alba, is a CIA badass called back to her hometown when her father passes away. The funeral goes fine, and she returns to… oh, who am I kidding? There’s a whole conspiracy to unravel and some justice to deal out.

It’s not Alba’s first foray into action – she also featured in The Mechanic: Resurrection and two non-MCU Fantastic Four movies. Or, if you’re in danger of crumbling to dust like I am, you might also have seen her in FOX’s Dark Angel series.

Mark Webber as Jesse

Jesse is the sheriff of Creation, Parker’s hometown, and one of her exes. Can she count on him to get to the truth behind her father’s death? Having the police force on your side could be a real bonus.

He’s played by Mark Webber, who has 20+ years of TV and movie credits to his name, though many people will recognize him as Scott’s pal Stephen in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He also voiced the character in the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series.

Jake Weary as Elvis

No, that Elvis is not part of the cast of Trigger Warning. Jake Weary’s Elvis is Jesse’s brother, and you just know he’s up to no good. It’s inevitable that he and Parker are going to come to blows at some point. Weary had a regular role as Deran Cody in the crime drama Animal Kingdom, based on the Australian movie of the same name. Yes, the “You’ve been talking to the cops?” one.

Tone Bell as Spider

Spider is Parker’s CIA partner who offers her support while she’s snooping (and shooting) her way around Creation. He’s played by actor and comedian Tone Bell, who hosts Netflix’s cocktail-based reality show Drink Masters.

Gabriel Basso as Mike

One of Parker’s childhood friends and a weed grower, Mike finds himself drawn into Parker’s investigation and the ensuing chaos. Mike is played by Gabriel Basso, who you may remember from Super 8, a movie that did Stranger Things before Stranger Things.

Here’s every actor who appears in Trigger Warning:

Parker – Jessica Alba

Jesse – Mark Webber

Ezekiel – Anthony Michael Hall

Harry – Alejandro de Hoyos

Spider – Tone Bell

Elvis – Jake Weary

Mike – Gabriel Basso

Ghost – Kaiwi Lyman

Beck – Nadiv Molcho

Mickey – Peter Monro

Georgia – Stephanie Jones

Frank – James Cady

Adam – Jerry G. Angelo

Torres – David Delao

Mohamed – Hari Dhillon

Tweaker 1 – Kyle Potter

Tweaker 2 – Andrew Franklin

Tweaker 3 – Luis Valladares

Linda – Monica Sanchez

Young Parker – Gianna Gallegos

Store Clerk – Gabriel Armijo

Deputy – Matthew Blood-Smyth

Grunt – Joshua Caleb Horton

Domestic Terrorist 1 – Efka Kvaraciejus

Domestic Terrorist 2 – Dan Norris

Domestic Terrorist 3 – Aaron Matthews

Domestic Terrorist 4 – Nate Harris

Domestic Terrorist 5 – Tait Fletcher

Domestic Terrorist 6 – Ben Smith-Petersen

Domestic Terrorist 7 – Kieran Gallagher

Domestic Terrorist 8 – Ross Kohnstam

Soldier – Luis Castillo

Nick – Ben Vazquez

Roberto – Roberto Estrada

Roberto’s Wife – Juanita Trad

And those are all cast members and major actors for Trigger Warning.

Trigger Warning is streaming now on Netflix.

