Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues to add new names to its acting line-up, as its 2025 release edges ever closer. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, along with its wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Peter Claffey as Dunk / Ser Duncan the Tall

Peter Claffey plays Dunk/Ser Duncan the Tall, the wandering warrior who lends A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms its name. A former Rugby Union player, Claffey swapped scrums for the stage in 2022. The Irish actor’s first professional gig was in a production of A Whistle in the Dark at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre. Claffey soon transitioned to the big and small screens, with roles in movies and TV shows such as Bad Sisters, Wreck, Vikings: Valhalla, and Small Things Like These.

Dexter Sol Ansell as Aegon “Egg” Targaryen

English child actor Dexter Sol Ansell portrays Ser Duncan’s squire (and the future king of Westeros) Aegon “Egg” Targaryen. But in a real-life reversal, Ansell arguably has more acting experience than his onscreen mentor, Peter Claffey. At just nine years old, he’s already appeared in one big budget blockbuster, 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. His other credits include Emmerdale, The Midwich Cuckoos, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, The Moor, and Hullraisers. Ansell currently has several projects in post-production, including Robert Zemeckis-helmed drama Here.

Additional Actors in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Aside from its two young leads, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms features the following performers in supporting roles:

Finn Bennett as Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen

Bertie Carvel as Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen

We’ll update this section as further casting information becomes available.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is slated to premiere on HBO and Max in 2025.

