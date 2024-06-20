What Book Is Game of Thrones Spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Based On?

With HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms edging ever closer to the small screen, you may want to get a headstart on the Game of Thrones spinoff’s story. So, which A Song of Ice and Fire book is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms based on?

What Book Inspired A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Technically, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms isn’t based on one book, but several. The Game of Thrones prequel takes its cues from George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series of novellas. To date, Martin has penned three Tales of Dunk and Egg adventures: The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010).

All three novellas were subsequently bundled up as a single volume in 2016, under the title “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (so, that’s how the live-action adaptation got its name). Martin reportedly has plans for as many as 12 more Dunk and Egg novellas, although its been over a decade since the last one arrived. As with their predecessors, these additional entries in Martin’s sub-canon will also get repackaged as collected editions, should they ever see the light of day.

But for now, you only need to pick up a copy of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to be fully up-to-speed before Game of Thrones‘ next spinoff drops.

What Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms About?

Like the Tale of Dunk and Egg stories, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms charts the early exploits of two legendary figures, Ser Duncan the Tall and King Aegon V Targaryen. However, at this stage of their lives they’ve yet to capture Westeros’ imagination, as evidenced by their respective handles, Dunk and Egg! Check out HBO’s official synopsis for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms below.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arrives on HBO and Max in 2025.

