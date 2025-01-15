When Netflix cut ties with Marvel, it felt like the sky was falling. Sure, Iron Fist was rough, but the other shows, Daredevil especially, hit their marks. Well, the Man Without Fear is back on Disney+. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Daredevil: Born Again.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

English actor Charlie Cox has become synonymous with the character of Matt Murdock. After appearing in three seasons of his solo show and The Defenders, Cox made the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo.

Outside of his Marvel role, Cox is best known for his roles in TV projects like HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Netflix’s Treason. His other credits include The Theory of Everything and Stardust.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk

Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, is in the same boat as his arch-enemy Daredevil. After getting the boot from Netflix, Kingpin showed up in two MCU projects, Hawkeye and Echo. Daredevil: Born Again picks up after the events of both shows, with Fisk now being the mayor of New York City.

Vincent D’Onofrio will once again bring Wilson Fisk to life. He’s been a working actor since the ’80s, with some of his more notable projects being Full Metal Jacket, Men in Black, Jurrasic World, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle

It wouldn’t be a proper Daredevil cast reunion without The Punisher, who will make his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again. It’s unclear where he’s been the last few years, but that’s sure to be part of his role in the Disney+ series. There are even rumors that Frank Castle is in line to get his own solo series on the platform.

Like Cox and D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Punisher. Before taking the law into his own hands, Bernthal played a cop, Shane, in AMC’s The Walking Dead. He’s also appeared in big-screen movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street and Fury.

Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala

While the Daredevil: Born Again cast isn’t full of new names, one does stand out, Hector Ayala. Otherwise known as White Tiger, Ayala was Marvel’s first Latino superhero. In the comics, he possesses a powerful amulet that gives him the power of the Tiger God. It’s unclear if Disney+ will go with a more grounded approach for the character, but based on the show’s trailer, it’s certainly possible.

Playing Ayala will be Kamar de los Reyes, who has quite the TV resume. He’s appeared in projects like All American, The Rookie, and Sleepy Hollow. Sadly, Daredevil Born Again will be the actor’s final role, as he passed away from cancer in 2023.

Additional Cast Members for Daredevil: Born Again

Outside of the heavy hitters, more than a few other notable Marvel characters will show up in Daredevil: Born Again. Here they are and the actors who play them:

Wilson Bethel as Bullseye

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

