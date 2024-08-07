Upcoming Dune spinoff Dune: Prophecy draws on a stellar line-up of acting talent to bring author Frank Herbert’s universe to life. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in Dune: Prophecy, along with the HBO series’ wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Dune: Prophecy

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Acclaimed British actor Emily Watson plays Valya Harkonnen, leader of Dune: Prophecy‘s fledgling Bene Gesserit order. Like many Brits, Watson got her start on the stage, landing a plum gig with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1992. She soon transitioned to film and TV roles, scoring an Academy Award nomination for her big screen debut, 1996’s Breaking the Waves. Since then, Watson has starred in drama, blockbusters, and more besides. Her notable credits include Gosford Park, Punch-Drunk Love, Red Dragon, Corpse Bride, War Horse, The Theory of Everything, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Chernobyl.

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Olivia Williams portrays Tula Harkonnen, sister of Emily Watson’s Valya. Another veteran of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Williams’ first major TV role was in ITV’s 1996 feature-length adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. Hollywood came calling soon after, and Williams appeared in Kevin Costner’s The Postman the following year. While that flick failed to impress audiences or critics, Williams found greater success with her turns in Rushmore and The Sixth Sense in 1998 and 1999, respectively. Williams other high-profile work includes Peter Pan, X-Men: The Last Stand, Hanna, Anna Karenina, and The Crown.

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Jodhi May stars as Empress Natalya, one half of the royal duo that rules Dune: Prophecy‘s prequel setting. May kicked off her acting career at 12, in 1988 anti-apartheid drama A World Apart. Her performance wowed Cannes Film Festival, and she became the youngest person to nab Cannes’ Best Actress award. May has remained in-demand since then, cropping up in the likes of The Last of the Mohicans, Defiance, Game of Thrones, The Witcher, and Renegade Nell.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Danish star Sarah-Sofie Boussnina plays Princess Ynez, the heir to the Golden Lion Throne. Dune: Prophecy is Boussnina’s biggest project to date; the majority of her previous film and TV parts have been in Nordic productions. Of these, those with the biggest international exposure include The Bridge, 1864, and Black Lake. Boussnina also starred in 2018 biblical drama Mary Magdalene and 2019 period piece The Birdcatcher.

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Shalom Brune-Franklin portrays Mikaela, a Fremen member of the Imperial household, in Dune: Prophecy. The British-Australian star started out with roles in short films and on the stage, before graduating to series regular and recurring gigs in UK and Aussie shows such as Doctor, Doctor, Line of Duty, and The Tourist. She also scored bit parts in big screen productions Thor: Ragnarok and OtherLife. More recently, Shalom-Brune appeared in several episodes of Netflix sensation Baby Reindeer.

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Aoife Hinds stars as Sister Emeline, a Bene Gesserit trainee with fanatical leanings. The daughter of actors Ciarán Hinds and Hélène Patarot, Hinds’ career began amid France’s theater scene in 2014. She continues to perform in stage productions (now in the UK), however, her CV increasingly skews towards screen roles. Hinds’ more noteworthy credits include Normal People, Nightflyers, Derry Girls, We Live in Time, Hellraiser, and Scoop.

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Aussie actor Travis Fimmel plays enigmatic soldier Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy. A former model, Fimmel is best known for portraying Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings. He’s also garnered considerable attention with his performances in films and TV shows such as Warcraft, Raised by Wolves, Maggie’s Plan, Finding Steve McQueen, and Boy Swallows Universe.

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Mark Strong portrays Emperor Javicco Corrino, husband of Jodhi May’s Empress Natalya and the big cheese of the Dune: Prophecy universe. One of the most versatile (and prolific) actors working today, the classically-trained Strong is equally at home in mid-budget critical darlings and popcorn fare. Highlights from his filmography include Sherlock Holmes, Kick-Ass, Shazam!, Kingsman: The Secret Service (and its sequel, The Golden Circle), Zero Dark Thirty, and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. Strong will next appear on screen in another HBO series, The Batman spinoff The Penguin.

Additional actors in Dune: Prophecy

Chloe Lea as Lila

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Jihae as Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo

Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino

Tabu as Sister Francesca

Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO and Max in November 2024.

