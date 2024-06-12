Netflix‘s Eric is a bizarre thriller featuring a missing child, an imaginary puppet, and more twists than you can shake Benedict Cumberbatch at. But, him aside, who’s in this show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Eric.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Eric

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent

Benedict Cumberbatch, who you’ll know from Doctor Strange, Sherlock, and many other shows/movies, rolls out his American accent to play Vincent Anderson. Vincent is a puppeteer whose son Edgar goes missing in 1980s New York. But is Vincent the worried father he appears to be? Cumberbatch also voices Eric, a puppet he’s invented for his show who becomes a little too real.

Gaby Hoffmann as Cassie Anderson

Cassie Anderson is Vincent’s wife, who actor Gaby Hoffmann describes as “trapped in a life that is ultimately not serving her because she thinks it’s what’s best for her son.” So when her son disappears, she’s driven – more so than Vincent, perhaps – to find him. You may recognize Hoffmann as Ali Pfefferman from Transparent or, if you’re a John Candy fan, as Maizy from Uncle Buck.

McKinley Belcher III as Detective Ledroit

Detective Michael Ledroit is the lead detective in charge of finding Edgar, and he’s prepared to follow every lead. That doesn’t mean he’s running around on wild goose chase after wild goose chase – he’s got the skills to uncover the truth behind Edgar’s disappearance. But he’s got his own secret, which, in the 1980s at least, wouldn’t do his police career any favors. He’s played by McKinley Belcher III, who you may have seen as Arlong in Netflix’s recent live-action One Piece series.

Dan Fogler as Lennie Wilson

Dan Fogler plays Lennie Wilson, a producer on the puppet show Vincent works on. The two are friends, but Vincent’s increasingly volatile temperament isn’t doing him any favors, and Lennie could have to decide which is more important, his friendship or the show. You may recognize Fogler from, among other shows, The Goldbergs and The Walking Dead.

Ivan Howe as Edgar

Edgar is Vincent and Cassie’s son, whose disappearance is at the heart of the show. His frustration at his parents’ failing marriage may have something to do with his situation. Was he kidnapped, or did he just want to get the hell out of there? He’s played by Ivan Howe in his first major screen role.

Those are some of the main performances, but there are a host of other actors in the show, too. Phoebe Nicholls (Fortitude) and John Dorman (City on a Hill) play Vincent Anderson’s mother and father, respectively. Meanwhile, Clarke Peters (Love Is) is George Lovett, superintendent of the building the Andersons live in.

Here’s the full cast list for Eric:

Angela – Gloria Obianyo

Anne – Phoebe Nicholls

Barman – Jared Johnston

Bruno – Gerard Monaco

Bryan – Anders Grundberg

Caroline – Amanda Drew

Cassie – Gaby Hoffmann

Cecile – Adepero Oduye

Chef – Phil Trasolini

City Hall Assistant – Regina Turoczi

Costello – Jeff Hephner

Cripp – David Denman

Dan – Jeff Ricketts

Dana – Amy Louise Pemberton

Detective – Bálint Antal

Doorman – Lyman Chen

Drag Queen – George Lester

Edgar – Ivan Howe

Ellis – Chloe Claudel

Frank – Raymond Carr

Garbage Man – András Komornik

Gator – Wade Allain-Marcus

George – Clarke Peters

Gina – Carna Krsul

Greg – Robert Galas

Homeless Person – Jay Lafayette Valentine

Jackson – Simon Manyonda

Jerry – Donald Sage Mackay

Journalist #1 – Andrew Haserlat

Journalist #2 – Angela Christine

Kennedy – Bobby Schofield

Ledroit – McKinley Belcher III

Lennie – Dan Fogler

Levy – Willem Van Der Vegt

Lexi – Levente Törköly

Lorenza – Mercedes Bahleda

Lorenzo – Laurence Moran

Marlon – Bence Orere

Marsha – Kosha Engler

Mary – Sabrina Javor

Misha – Ioachim Ciobanu

Monica – Anabelle Daisy Grundberg

Mrs. Ryan – Pandora Colin

Murray – Adam Silver

Nelson – William Hope

News Anchor – Linda Kiraly

News Anchor – Patrick McCullough

Nokes – Ryan Hunter

Nurse – Katalin Ruzsik

NYPD Officer – Gergely Boronyák

NYPD Officer – Joe T. Horn

NYPD Officer – Nicholas Wittman

Old Man – Tamås Varga

Pretty Waitress – Lorena Somogyi Santana

Production Assistant – Michelle Beck

Protestor – Will Connolly

Raya – Alexis Molnar

Renata – Latonya Borsay

Ricardo – Orlando Norman

Robert – John Doman

Robert’s Driver – Blaise Corrigan

Ronnie – Roberta Colindrez

Sebastian – José Pimentäo

Security Guard – Andy Lucien

Small Child – Abigail Lopez

Store Keeper – Milai Taguchi

Suited Man – Roderick Hill

Tina – Erika Soto

TJ – Stefan Race

Tracks – Law X

Vietnam veteran – David Brooks

Vincent – Benedict Cumberbatch

Waitress – Bonnie Rose

Waitress – Lorena Santana Somogyi

William – Mark Gillis

Young Boy – Ruki Hoya Baunoch

Young Child – Kalel Rosa Lozada

Yusuuf – Bamar Kane

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Eric.

Eric is streaming now on Netflix.

