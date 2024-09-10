All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Rebel Ridge

Rebel Ridge sees a former marine falling victim to a shady sheriff and his team. It’s got a strong cast, but maybe not the one Netflix was originally expecting. To clue you in, here are all the major actors & cast list for Rebel Ridge.

Recommended Videos

All Rebel Ridge’s Major Actors and Cast

Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond

Terry Richmond is an ex-marine who, on his way to pay his brother’s bail, gets waylaid by some corrupt cops that take his $36,000 life savings. Despite his efforts to negotiate some of his money back, he ends up having to take the cops on head-to-head in a move that’s a cross between First Blood and the first season of Reacher.

British actor Aaron Pierre gives an amazing performance as Richmond. You may have seen him in the dystopian sci-fi movie Foe or voicing Mufasa in Disney’s live-action(ish) Lion King prequel of the same name. However, he wasn’t originally cast for the movie.

Instead, Richmond was to be played by John Boyega (Finn from Star Wars Episodes 7–9) but Boyega just left. According to the movie’s director (via Movieweb), “When John left the film, it was inevitable and out of respect for all parties involved; I can’t get into the details of it.” The Hollywood Reporter states that while Netflix cited family reasons, the then-star just walked away. It’s been three years since that event and little more has been shared.

Don Johnson as Chief Sandy Bumne

Chief Sandy Bumne is a small town sheriff with big ideas and a taste for the finer things in life. He and his team of corrupt cops regularly bilk people and live off their money, bending and even breaking the law to fill their pockets. He’s arrogant, evil and all the other traits that make him a villain you’ll love to hate.

He’s played by Don Johnson, who, while he’s had plenty of roles, is best known for playing Crockett in 1980s American crime TV series Miami Vice. He later had a similar role in Nash Bridges.

Annasophia Robb as Summer McBride

Annasophia Robb plays town worker Summer McBride, one of Richmond’s two allies in this small town. She’s aware of the corruption within the police department but, at least from the start, isn’t willing to risk her job and potentially her life over it. Robb has previously featured in Knives Out and Miami Vice, the big-screen remake of Johnson’s former series.

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Incoming

David Denman as Office Evan Marston

Officer Evan Marston is one of the corrupt cops who rams Richmond off the road and steals his money. He’s almost as nasty a piece of work as his boss, and the moment he leaves the scene you’ll be praying for him to get his comeuppance. He’s played by David Denman who fans of the US The Office series may know as warehouse worker Roy Anderson.

Emory Cohen as Officer Steve Lann

Emory Cohen is Office Steve Lann, the second of the crooked cops who run Richmond off the road and make off with his cash, claiming it’s drug money. He recently featured in another Netflix show, Florida Man, as the boss of lead character Mike.

Zsané Jhè as Officer Jessica Sims

Zsané Jhè, who you may have spotted as Roberta Sutton in HBO’s Watchmen series, is Officer Jessica Sims. The show suggests that because of her gender, skin colour or both, her fellow cops treat her like a dogsbody, giving her the worst cruiser and so on. Could Richmond’s situation be a chance for her to get out from under Bumne’s thumb?

There are plenty of other actors involved, though not really any that’d you’d immediately recognize. Here’s the full cast of Rebel Ridge.

Terry Richmond – Aaron Pierre

Officer Evan Marston – David Denman

Officer Steve Lann – Emory Cohen

Skinny Guard – Oscar Gale

Summer McBride – Annasophia Robb

Defendant – Reid Williams

Elliot – Steve Zissis

Ken – Daniel Chung

Mr. Liu – Dana Lee

Officer Jessica Sims – Zsané Jhè

Chief Sandy Bumne – Don Johnson

Mike Simmons – CJ Leblanc

Foreman – Matthew Rimmer

Construction Worker – Brannon Cross

Bricklayer – Victor Eli Hugo

Judge – James Cromwell

Paramedic – Chelsea Bryan

Corrections Officer – Al Vicente

Mariner – Terence Rosemore

Victoria – Leslie Nipkow

Principal – Rhonda Dents

Teacher – Charlie Talbert

Scout Dad – Harlon Miller

Ben – Clayton Cooper

Officer McGill – Caleb Thaggard

Officer Bamett – Jordan Thoma

Nurse – Angela Griffitt

Those, then, are all major actors and cast list for Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, which is available to watch now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy